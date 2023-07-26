Blake Lively Jumps Over the Ropes at an Exhibit to Fix Up Her 2022 Met Gala Gown, Currently on Display at Kensington Palace

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

She’s protective of the look, okay? Blake Lively was so adamant that her 2022 Met Gala gown—currently on display as part of the “Crown to Couture” exhibit at Kensington Palace—look perfect that she jumped over the ropes to fix the display of it, People reports. (This is the kind of commitment to fashion we like to see.)

(Image credit: Getty)

Lively shared an Instagram story yesterday of the moment, in which she quickly altered the display of her dress by fluffing up its body. “When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” Lively captioned her video. “Happy almost Virgo season folx.”

Lively crouched down to turn the inside of the dress to face outwards on its center part with some assistance from jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz. Lively did so “so that you see what the transformation was,” she wrote.

(Image credit: Getty)

Lively’s gown appears alongside 200 other pieces at the exhibit, including Lizzo’s 2022 Met Gala look by Thom Brown, Kendall Jenner’s Hepburn-inspired Givenchy gown for the 2021 Met, Lady Gaga’s 2020 MTV Awards dress by Christopher John Rogers, and Beyoncé’s outfit for the 2017 Grammys. “The exhibition also features a number of historic gowns as it tells the story of how rock and red carpet fashion has been influenced by the royals of the Georgian era in the 18th century,” People reports.

The Versace gown first appeared “as a copper number with an oversized bow and beaded embellishments, but later transformed into a blue-green skirt with a long, flowing train,” Us Weekly reports.

(Image credit: Getty)

Alongside her gown, Lively also took time to admire the crown Schwartz created for her to wear with the dress: “This was absolutely surreal,” Lively captioned a follow-up post of her smiling beside a display cabinet. “Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace. I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this…just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.”

(Image credit: Getty)

The exhibit runs at Kensington Palace—the former home of Princess Diana—until October.