Blake Lively Jumps Over the Ropes at an Exhibit to Fix Up Her 2022 Met Gala Gown, Currently on Display at Kensington Palace

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
She’s protective of the look, okay? Blake Lively was so adamant that her 2022 Met Gala gown—currently on display as part of the “Crown to Couture” exhibit at Kensington Palace—look perfect that she jumped over the ropes to fix the display of it, People reports. (This is the kind of commitment to fashion we like to see.)
Lively shared an Instagram story yesterday of the moment, in which she quickly altered the display of her dress by fluffing up its body. “When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” Lively captioned her video. “Happy almost Virgo season folx.”
Lively crouched down to turn the inside of the dress to face outwards on its center part with some assistance from jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz. Lively did so “so that you see what the transformation was,” she wrote.
Lively’s gown appears alongside 200 other pieces at the exhibit, including Lizzo’s 2022 Met Gala look by Thom Brown, Kendall Jenner’s Hepburn-inspired Givenchy gown for the 2021 Met, Lady Gaga’s 2020 MTV Awards dress by Christopher John Rogers, and Beyoncé’s outfit for the 2017 Grammys. “The exhibition also features a number of historic gowns as it tells the story of how rock and red carpet fashion has been influenced by the royals of the Georgian era in the 18th century,” People reports.
The Versace gown first appeared “as a copper number with an oversized bow and beaded embellishments, but later transformed into a blue-green skirt with a long, flowing train,” Us Weekly reports.
Alongside her gown, Lively also took time to admire the crown Schwartz created for her to wear with the dress: “This was absolutely surreal,” Lively captioned a follow-up post of her smiling beside a display cabinet. “Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace. I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this…just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.”
The exhibit runs at Kensington Palace—the former home of Princess Diana—until October.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Amidst Prince Harry Drama, King Charles and Prince William are Closer than Ever, Royal Expert Says
“It’s been quite the ordeal for them, and…they’ve come out of that with a stronger bond.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Casually House Hunting" in Malibu, According to a Source
How does it feel to be living my dream?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Probably Believe They Can "Earn More by Dividing and Conquering," PR Expert Says
They have a lot of living costs to cover.
By Iris Goldsztajn