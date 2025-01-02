Blake Lively Is "Ready to Tackle Whatever Comes Her Way" Following Her Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni
A source close to the actress says she "knows she'll have an explosive start to the new year" because of the lawsuit.
It's hard to even imagine the amount of stress Blake Lively must be dealing with amid her lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. It's even harder to imagine how she's managing the incredible headspace a source says she's been maintaining in spite of the ongoing drama.
Just days after the actress filed suit again Baldoni detailing the sexual harassment she says she experienced on the film's set and his alleged campaign to publicly "destroy" her reputation and undermine her credibility, a source told People Lively hasn't been letting the legal battle dominate her private life.
"She enjoyed the holidays and very much tries to live in the moment right now," the insider revealed.
Still, Lively isn't in denial about what lies ahead as her complaint moves forward and the source says that, even as she's been spending time with loved ones over the holidays, the actress has stayed "in contact with her team" and "knows she'll have an explosive start to the new year."
Lively is prepared for the long battle ahead of her. As People notes, her initial December 20 complaint with the California Civil Rights Department is a prerequisite to bringing a workplace harassment lawsuit in California—and could be the first step for what the outlet's report says "has the potential to be an ugly legal battle."
The insider says Lively is prepared for whatever ugliness pursuing the suit might bring though.
"She still believes she's doing the right thing," the source added. "She's ready to tackle whatever comes her way."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Since news of Lively's lawsuit broke, several of her friends, former co-stars, and others in the industry who say they've endured similar treatment over the years have spoken out in support of the actress.
And, at home, she has the constant support of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, another source recently told People.
"Ryan is always her rock," the source explained just two days after news of the lawsuit broke. "They have such a special relationship. He's very proud of her in so many ways."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Cut Costs After Queen Elizabeth Spent More Than $1 Million on Her Royal Tour of Australia
Charles and Camilla appear to be on a budget.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Didn't Seem Very Pleased When Queen Camilla Instructed Her How to Take Care of Princess Charlotte and Prince George
"Take her!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce Will Move With Taylor Swift "Anywhere She Wants" to Start a Family After He Retires from the NFL
A source close to the Swift and Kelce says the way the Kansas City Chiefs' season plays out over the next few months will likely determine what the next few years look like for the couple.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Subtly Hinted at How He's Feeling Amid Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' Lawsuit on Instagram
The actor shared a cryptic line about about "a time I really didn’t feel like putting the [Deadpool] suit on" in a post on his Instagram Story.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Has Been Blake Lively’s “Rock” and Is “Very Proud of Her” Amid ‘It Ends With Us’ Ordeal
"They have such a special relationship."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Blake Lively’s ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Costars “Stand With Her” Amid Her Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni
"Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Blake Lively Admits She Went to Extreme Measures for Plump Lips in High School
The 'Gossip Girl' alum said she was "committed to bad ideas."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to Hurricanes Helene and Milton Relief
A charity has thanked them for their support.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Blake Lively Celebrates Her 37th Birthday at Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Rhode Island Party
Photographers captured Lively kissing husband Ryan Reynolds at the beachside property.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Halle Berry Almost Returned as Storm in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' After Blake Lively's Request
"Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Are Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Feuding? The 'It Ends With Us' BTS Drama, Explained
What's going on here...?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published