Blake Lively Is "Ready to Tackle Whatever Comes Her Way" Following Her Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

It's hard to even imagine the amount of stress Blake Lively must be dealing with amid her lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. It's even harder to imagine how she's managing the incredible headspace a source says she's been maintaining in spite of the ongoing drama.

Just days after the actress filed suit again Baldoni detailing the sexual harassment she says she experienced on the film's set and his alleged campaign to publicly "destroy" her reputation and undermine her credibility, a source told People Lively hasn't been letting the legal battle dominate her private life.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively filming 'It Ends With Us' on-location in Jersey City, New Jersey in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"She enjoyed the holidays and very much tries to live in the moment right now," the insider revealed.

Still, Lively isn't in denial about what lies ahead as her complaint moves forward and the source says that, even as she's been spending time with loved ones over the holidays, the actress has stayed "in contact with her team" and "knows she'll have an explosive start to the new year."

Lively is prepared for the long battle ahead of her. As People notes, her initial December 20 complaint with the California Civil Rights Department is a prerequisite to bringing a workplace harassment lawsuit in California—and could be the first step for what the outlet's report says "has the potential to be an ugly legal battle."

The insider says Lively is prepared for whatever ugliness pursuing the suit might bring though.

"She still believes she's doing the right thing," the source added. "She's ready to tackle whatever comes her way."

Since news of Lively's lawsuit broke, several of her friends, former co-stars, and others in the industry who say they've endured similar treatment over the years have spoken out in support of the actress.

And, at home, she has the constant support of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, another source recently told People .

"Ryan is always her rock," the source explained just two days after news of the lawsuit broke. "They have such a special relationship. He's very proud of her in so many ways."