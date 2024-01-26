ICYMI: Sophie Turner wore UGG slippers on a date with Peregrine "Perry" Pearson last week in New York, proving that the cozy shoes can be an option for a date night, too. Today, we have another look from an A-lister that, yet again, pushes the “comfy fashion” agenda: Gigi Hadid wore cashmere lounge pants for a daytime date with Bradley Cooper (!), which is just about all the validation I need to start wearing my pajamas out of the house.

Hand-in-hand with the 'Maestro' actor, the supermodel wore into Guest in Residence's Everywear Pants in a soft tan shade. Being confident enough to dress in low-key basics on a date is quite the flex. But when the loungewear is from your own clothing line? Well, that's iconic. Plus, her date outfit proves you can wear the brand's Everywear Pants…everywhere! Gigi, if this is a Guest in Residence ad, you’ve sold us.

Beyond her lounge pants, Hadid's outfit was equal parts polished and comfortable—and you can guarantee we’ll be stealing it through the rest of the cold-weather season. With her effortless knit bottoms, Hadid wore an Acne Studios bomber jacket in a dark chocolate brown shade and wore it zipped up. This, paired with her tan pants, added to the cozy, all-brown color scheme of the outfit.

For shoes, Hadid chose G.H. Bass Mary Jane loafers in black (which are a winter shoe trend worth your attention!) styled with white socks. The look was straightforward, with the only accessory additions being DMY by DMY's Bibi sunglasses and her go-to Miu Miu bowling bag , a popular style from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

This isn’t the first time the model opted for a cozy approach in her style. Early last fall, for a night out in New York, Hadid opted for a cashmere jumpsuit from her brand and styled it with UGG booties. And on a winter shopping date with her brother Anwar, Hadid added a pop of blue with a cashmere beanie to her otherwise all-black minimalist look.

The pressures of date dressing are very real, but Hadid and Turner prove there’s no need to fret. Prioritizing comfort in an outfit can help you to feel at home, even in the anxious early stages of a relationship. Furthermore, both looks prove that although loungewear may be reminiscent of early pandemic days, it can absolutely still look chic when styled intentionally.

If Hadid’s look sparked some inspiration, we’ve included her exact pair to shop below, along with other cashmere pant options. Cozy dressers, it’s your time to shine!