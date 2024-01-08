Brie Larson Was in Floods of Tears Over Meeting Jennifer Lopez for the First Time

Brie Larson may be a super famous actress who stars in Marvel movies, but that doesn't mean she doesn't get hopelessly starstruck to the point she almost loses her words, just like you and I would in her shoes.
You may not know this, but Larson is the biggest Jennifer Lopez fan in the world, and when she spotted the Marry Me star approaching her on the Golden Globes red carpet this past Sunday, she almost fell off her metaphorical chair as she was speaking to an Entertainment Tonight reporter.
She began throwing back her head in delight/anguish and fanning herself with her hands while crying, "Oh my God. Oh my God. I'm gonna cry. I can't deal with J. Lo!"
As the interviewer reassured Larson that this happens to everyone, she seemed to hardly be listening, as she saw that Lopez was almost reaching them. She was clearly very, very emotional and said, "I can't! I'm gonna cry, I'm gonna cry!"
Brie Larson meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time is our golden moment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uUlIaos2mbJanuary 8, 2024
When the "Ain't Your Mama" singer reached the Captain Marvel actress, the latter told her, "You mean so much to me!"
"Hi! How are you?" Lopez said, going in for a hug, just as Larson was repeating, "Oh my God!"
"I'm such a huge fan!" Lopez told her.
Then Larson proceeded to explain to Lopez why she means so much to her: "I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor, and you've always meant so much to me," she said.
Lopez was equally overcome with emotion, telling her, "Oh my God, don't make me cry!"
Larson added, "I just... it's been a dream of mine, so thank you so much! Your work ethic is so important, thank you."
Her idol replied, "Thank you, oh, you're a sweetheart, thank you." Lopez ended up also having to wipe her tears over the interaction.
"I've been wanting to say that to you for a long time," Larson added. "I did not think it was going to be right now. Whew, OK! I'm gonna have to go do a shot of tequila or something."
The actress then gestured at her mom a few steps away, showing her who she had just met, and Lopez said, "Hi, Mom!"
At the end, Larson told the slightly shellshocked interviewer, "Thank you for that! I don't know if my interview's done, but it has to be!"
Gotta love a famous fangirl, TBH.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
