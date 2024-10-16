Britney Spears Calls Out Selena Gomez and Pamela Anderson as Some of Her "Girl Crushes"

Women admiring women!

Singers Britney Spears (L) and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Britney Spears has written an impassioned message about the female celebs she looks up to, and it's all extremely wholesome.

"Women I genuinely admire and have crazy girl crushes on !!!" Spears began on Instagram Stories. She went on to reminisce on the female friendships many women have as young girls, and expressed her regret that these close bonds don't always continue into adulthood.

She continued, "I wanted to share the women who inspire me !!! [Pamela Anderson] is a classic babe and seems so sweet !!! Natalie Portman because I feel like she's the coolest person I ever met outside with her dog in New York and we had the same shirt on !!! Camila Cabello the singer because she's so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud !!! Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it's healthy to be silly !!! I wish I was more like that !!!

"And like Kendall Jenner is it even normal to be that pretty ??? Geez and the other two are Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore they're literally gorgeous !!! Honestly I have no idea why I'm writing all this !!! I'm away writing my novel and learning about myself !!! But I do so miss being silly with the girls !!!"

Britney Spears / Instagram

Britney Spears pays tribute to her celeb "girl crushes" on Instagram part 1.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Britney Spears / Instagram)

Britney Spears / Instagram

Britney Spears pays tribute to her celeb "girl crushes" on Instagram part 2.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Britney Spears / Instagram)

Spears and Gomez shared a sweet moment back in 2021, when the Only Murders in the Building actress told the "Toxic" singer that she was welcome to come cook with her anytime as part of an Instagram exchange at the time.

They have also met in person before, at least once that we know of, both presenting on stage at the 2011 VMAs.

We also know that Spears and Portman hung out together in the early 2000s in a pair of iconic party outfits.

Here's hoping Spears finds the time to nurture the female friendships she misses!

Musicians Britney Spears and Natalie Portman host a New Year's Eve Party at the Hudson Hotel December 31, 2002 in New York City, New York

Britney Spears and Natalie Portman host a New Year's Eve party on Dec. 31, 2002.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
