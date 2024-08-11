Britney Spears Poses In "Updated" Version of 2002 Versace Gown Recently Worn by Blake Lively

Britney shared an "updated" version of an oh-so memorable Versace gown she once wore in 2002 and was most recently worn by actress Blake Lively.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the singer shared a video on Instagram, posing with a so-called new version of a gown she wore while appearing at the Versace Spring runway show in Milan back in the early aughts.

In a since-deleted caption, Spears declared the new dress to be an "updated version of my 2002 Versace Dress," adding that she likes it "way better" because the new version "shows my legs," People reports.

In the video, the singer is wearing a much shorter dress featuring the same colors and sparkling features. She paired the "updated" version with a set of nude heels.

The singer also disabled the comment section on her personal Instagram account, but it's safe to assume the debut of the new version was well received.

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

Recently, during her whirlwind It Ends With Us press tour, Lively wore the same one-shoulder, barely-there floral midi gown Spears wore in 2002. The memorable gown features nude sequins with splashes of sparkly pink, blue, yellow, and purple flowers throughout.

Later, in a post shared to her Instagram Stories, Lively confirmed the dress was indeed the same gown worn by Spears.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lively also said she was wearing the vintage 2002 gown in an interview with People.

"It is Britney's actual dress," Lively told the publication at the time. "It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky!"

Coincidentally, or perhaps not, Lively wore the dress shortly after reports confirmed a Britney Spears biopic is in the works. Talk about perfect fashion timing!

"(Spears is) the ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories," Lively said of the iconic pop star.

Britney Spears wears a sequin dress to a Versace show in 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively at the premiere for 'It Ends With Us.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively put on a flower-power masterclass during her It Ends With Us tour, wearing everything from a floral-inspired regal corset gown reminiscent of her show-stopping 2022 Met Gala look . to an oversized, topless white suit featuring a boxy floral-embellished blazer and matching high-waisted, wide-leg trousers.

Lively, who seemed to be cosplaying her It Ends With Us character, florist Lily Bloom, also showcased the barely there trend via peek-a-boo underwear while also dipping into other rare-to-source archival numbers featuring a range of famous designers.

Now, it appears as if Lively reviving Spears' 2002 Versace look has inspired an entirely new floral fit, proving that flower power has no expiration date.