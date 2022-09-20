Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one.
But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
This fleeting moment was captured on camera and commented upon by royal fans, but a lip reader has now shed more light on what may have gone down.
Jeremy Freeman told the Daily Star that George seemed to have pinched his younger sister while they took part in the procession at Wellington Arch.
After that alleged gesture, Princess Charlotte turned around to assess the situation, then turned back to the camera and seemed to say, "Ow."
While Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiled at Charlotte, Queen Consort Camilla appeared far less amused, and gestured in the direction of Charlotte before apparently reprimanding her mom Princess Kate, telling her, "Take her."
It's not the first time George and Charlotte have appeared to engage in lighthearted play fighting during public events. For example, during the Jubilee in June, Charlotte corrected George's posture, which he wasn't too pleased about.
The young princess seems to have a similar relationship with younger brother Prince Louis, 4, who was thought to be too young to attend the Queen's funeral. This was seen for instance when Charlotte pushed Louis' leg off her with determination, also during the Jubilee celebrations.
Let's not forget this is a time of huge change for the Wales (formerly Cambridge) kids: They lost their Gan Gan, moved house, started at a new school, and, well, got a new last name. So playful sibling arguments are bound to happen.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
