Celebrities love a big, glamorous wedding in a jaw-dropping location. And let's be honest: Is anything more fun than seeing a beautiful couple in couture in a gorgeous locale with extremely famous guests? The over-the-top celebrity wedding has been a mainstay for decades, but the celebrities on this list took it to another level—either with the glamorous ceremony location, chic events around the wedding, and/or the sheer number of famous people attending. Below, the most incredible celebrity destination weddings.

Lily Collins and Charlie MacDowell

Lily Collins and Charlie MacDowell got married in September 2021 in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado (a former ghost town known for its rustic scenery and remoteness). Collins wore custom Ralph Lauren and the whole event was very cottagecore, down to the hand-picked wildflowers.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

The first of several couples who got married in Italy (Sardinia, in this case) in September 2024, Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma both wore Pronovias and wed with a string quartet playing. This luxury seaside wedding was actually the first of two: the pair had a legal ceremony in Australia afterwards.

Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine

In Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, overlooking the ocean, Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine said "I do." The ultimate wedding was smaller than the 200-person pre-COVID affair they'd dreamed of, but their 90-person guest list was still pretty star-studded. The bride wore Jimmy Choo and Danielle Frankel.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel chose the very exclusive Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy, for their 2012 wedding. But the 100-guest wedding included such well-known names as Jimmy Fallon and Andy Samberg, and the celebrations lasted a week.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

No big deal: Elton John performed at this wedding! Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka got married in a castle they rented in Berugia, Italy, with many famous guests. Their toddler twins had special roles during the ceremony, and there were magic tricks and fireworks.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo got married in secret by keeping the location hidden from their 35 guests (the wedding invitations included plane tickets and hints at an island wedding). That location turned out to be Necker Island, Sir Richard Branson's island in the British Virgin Islands.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Imagine being such good friends with George Clooney that when you get married, Clooney lends you his estate in Lake Como, Italy, for the ceremony! Such was the case for John Krasinski, who wed Emily Blunt in 2010. The ceremony itself was intimate but had exclusive details like a Marchesa dress for Emily.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon and Luciana Barrosos' 2005 civil ceremony was extremely private, with only five attendees at New York City Hall. However, their 2013 vow renewal was very elaborate: they rented out the Sugar Beach resort in St. Lucia for the weekend, and the guest list of 50 included Ben Affleck.

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild

Nicky Hilton wore a custom Valentino gown to wed banking heir and financier James Rothschild in London, England, in 2015. But that wasn't even the most elaborate detail: the ceremony took place at Kensington Palace, at The Orangery—close to where William and Kate live.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

A Diane von Furstenberg welcome dinner. A San Giorgio ceremony in Venice, Italy. A weekend-long celebration with multiple parties. A guest list that included the Kardashians and Tom Brady. Reported performances by Lady Gaga and Elton John. The wedding between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez was...extravagant.

Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellingthon García

Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellingthon García met at a luxury LGBTQ+ resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico...so that's where they got married. The guest list was star-studded (Drew Barrymore was the flower girl!), and the event included fireworks, a band, and a DJ.

Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly

Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly got married on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, at the Papaya Playa Project. The whole thing was very chill, apparently. "They were both barefoot and the waves came up on the shore and got their feet wet throughout the ceremony," a source told E! News.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

You'd imagine the 1998 union between Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber to be a huge deal; instead, the 90-person ceremony was quite private. They got married at the Ocean Club on Paradise Island in The Bahamas; the bride apparently wore a short, white, off the rack John Galliano dress.

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres

Like others on this list, Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres had two ceremonies. Their first, a spontaneous civil ceremony in Las Vegas in 2000, was followed by a vow renewal in 2002 at San Juan Cathedral in Puerto Rico. The latter may have cost up to $1 million, with guests including the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes got married at the Odescalchi Castle (known for its historical significance) in Bracciano, Italy, in 2006. If you believe the rumors, it could have cost upwards of $3 million. Guests included Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez; Holmes wore two Giorgio Armani gowns.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

The 2019 union between Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry took place in Maui, Hawaii—and, as such, included some traditional Hawaiian elements. The destination event may have lasted all weekend; the reception included a band and the tropical jungle-themed after-party had DJ Kygo.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's engagement announcement was already epic (with Upton sporting her ring for the first time at the Met Gala). So their 2016 wedding had to up the ante: at a medieval church overlooking Montalcino in Italy, with the wedding weekend designed to feel like a vacation for their guests.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren

In October 2004 at Barbados, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren got married. They rented out the Sandy Lane Hotel (which included, naturally, three golf courses). The whole thing cost over $1.5 million, reportedly, and included guests like Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan.

Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero

Jasmine Tookes apparently channeled Grace Kelly in her wedding to Juan David Borrero. The bride wore a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown with a 15-foot train; the couple married at a 16th century convent in Quito, Ecuador, and the reception had a "Enchanted Secret Garden" theme.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith wed at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, Ireland, in 2001 (Brosnan hails from Ireland originally, so it was a symbolic location). The wedding included 100 guests, a seven-tier wedding cake, and an ice sculpture of Rodin's "The Kiss." And fireworks!

Elton John and David Furnish

While the location might not have exactly been "a destination," since Elton John and David Furnish spend time in the UK, but their wedding in 2014 (after same-sex marriage became legal and following their civil partnership in 2005) occurred on their ninth anniversary. It was a lavish affair at their estate with David and Victoria Beckham, Ed Sheeran, Ozzy Osbourne, Elizabeth Hurley, and Hugh Grant attending.

David and Victoria Beckham

The union between British pop royalty was a predictably lavish affair. Victoria and David Beckham wed at Luttrellstown Castle, which is near Dublin, Ireland; Victoria wore a Vera Wang gown, with a 20-foot train, and an actual tiara. And then they changed into purple outfits for the reception and sat on golden thrones. A total of 230 people, including the Spice Girls, attended.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker actually had three wedding ceremonies: a not legal ceremony in Las Vegas, a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, and a elaborate ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The latter took place at a 16th century castle; Kardashian wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown and the guest list was predictably star-studded.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend wed in 2013 at Villa Pizzo on Lake Como. Legend performed (as did Stevie Wonder and DJ Biz Markie), Teigen wore three custom Vera Wang gowns, and the guest list was star-studded. Apparently the wedding was delayed for several hours due to some guests' anticipated arrival.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson got married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Ciara wore Roberto Cavalli Couture; the guest list was only about 100 people but included Kelly Rowland and Jennifer Hudson—and Earth, Wind & Fire performed during the reception!

Issa Rae and Louis Diame

Issa Rae and Louis Diame got married at the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild in the French Riviera region of France. Diame bucked tradition in a red Dolce & Gabbana suit; Rae wore two Vera Wang gowns. The wedding was extremely private (like the couple) and included a gorgeous sunset view over the Mediterranean.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault technically got married in a civil ceremony in Paris on Valentine's Day, 2009. But their big bash happened in Venice, Italy, several months later. The event happened at La Fenice opera house, with a carnival-themed masked ball the night before. Penélope Cruz, Charlize Theron, and Bono were there!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had two ceremonies: the first was in Vegas, with an Elvis impersonator, after the Billboard Music Awards. The second was in Provence, France, with a bevy of activities for their celebrity guests and a ceremony at Le Château de Tourreau.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin got married at the Aman Canal Grande luxury resort in Venice, Italy. Clooney wore Armani, and Alamuddin wore custom-made Oscar de la Renta. And the guest list was epic, including Matt Damon, Cindy Crawford, John Krasinski, and Bono.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The wedding between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas was a multi-day affair that blended Indian and Western influences (including one Hindu and one Christian ceremony). The event took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, with 200 guests, followed by a reception in Delhi.

Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar

Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar had their civil ceremony...at Sudeley Castle in England. Very casual! And then they had a traditional Indian wedding over several days in Jodhpur, including a yacht party in Mumbai. Guests included Elton John, Hurley's ex Hugh Grant, and Kate Moss.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

It may only have been a destination for several of their famous guests, considering that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban hail from Australia. But their wedding at Cardinal Cerretti Chapel in Manly, outside Sydney, had other elaborate factors, too: the wedding was lit only by candlelight, Urban sang during the reception, and each guest received a Tiffany desk clock.