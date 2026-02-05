If Charli xcx had televised her July 2025 wedding, British royal family-style, I imagine it would've looked something like the London premiere of Wuthering Heights.

Please rise for the showing of Charli xcx's custom Erdem gown inside the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on February 5. Marking quite the dramatic shift from her actual wedding dress (a Vivienne Westwood mini), the Grammy winner posed in an off-the-shoulder ballgown, crafted entirely from chantilly lace. It wasn't black or neon green, and yet, she looked every bit a brat-zilla bride. Maybe it was the distressed black embroidery atop her bust—or threads dangling down her silhouette—that grounded the powder pink fabric in brat-ism.

Adding to the aisle-ready allure, Charli's stylist, Chris Horan, crowned her bombshell blowout with a carpet-grazing veil. The almost-pink curtain softened the gown with a haunting fog only rivaled by the English moors. At the same time, it almost made us miss the skirt's delicate drapery atop her hips.

Charli xcx revived her brat bridal days in a custom Erdem gown at the Wuthering Heights London premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her husband, The 1975's drummer George Daniel, didn't walk the red carpet with his pop star wife. That said, it seems Charli's choice of wedding-wear was less about reliving her bridal days, and more a form of method dressing. (Clearly, method dresser Margot Robbie is leaving a mark on her.)

Five weddings take place during Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights novel, including one with Robbie's Cathy Earnshaw seen in the trailer. Perhaps Charli was inspired by the actor's elongated veil and off-the-shoulder wedding gown for the film adaptation.

Just like Cathy around the trailer's 50-second mark, Charli kept her décolletage free of a necklace. Instead, sapphire and diamond drop earrings from London label Barron peeked out beneath the frothy veil.

The side profile is just as striking as the front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last July, Charli said "I do" with a veil attached to her hair, though it wasn't nearly as extravagant as her Erdem version. She was spotted outside London's Hackney Town Hall in Vivienne Westwood's corseted Nova Cora Dress: a $5,010, off-the-shoulder mini delicately draped from ivory satin.

The "365" singer's veil also hailed from Vivienne Westwood's catalog, a perfect pick for a London girl-turned-bride. However, it had been altered to stop around her thighs. It also wasn't a blusher veil—Charli's shield-like sunglasses covered her face enough.

Charli traded a huge, 200-person wedding for court Vivienne Westwood-clad nuptials. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Charli got hitched to Daniel again last September in Sicily, dressed in a custom, slip-inspired Danielle Frankel gown. Since she walked down that Italian aisle veil-less, maybe she's making up for it with her London Wuthering Heights look. Either way, "everything is romantic" about this moment.