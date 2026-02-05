Everything Is Romantic About Charli xcx's 'Brat' Bridal Gown at the 'Wuthering Heights' London Premiere
I'll fall in love with this look again and again.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
If Charli xcx had televised her July 2025 wedding, British royal family-style, I imagine it would've looked something like the London premiere of Wuthering Heights.
Please rise for the showing of Charli xcx's custom Erdem gown inside the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on February 5. Marking quite the dramatic shift from her actual wedding dress (a Vivienne Westwood mini), the Grammy winner posed in an off-the-shoulder ballgown, crafted entirely from chantilly lace. It wasn't black or neon green, and yet, she looked every bit a brat-zilla bride. Maybe it was the distressed black embroidery atop her bust—or threads dangling down her silhouette—that grounded the powder pink fabric in brat-ism.
Adding to the aisle-ready allure, Charli's stylist, Chris Horan, crowned her bombshell blowout with a carpet-grazing veil. The almost-pink curtain softened the gown with a haunting fog only rivaled by the English moors. At the same time, it almost made us miss the skirt's delicate drapery atop her hips.
Her husband, The 1975's drummer George Daniel, didn't walk the red carpet with his pop star wife. That said, it seems Charli's choice of wedding-wear was less about reliving her bridal days, and more a form of method dressing. (Clearly, method dresser Margot Robbie is leaving a mark on her.)
Five weddings take place during Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights novel, including one with Robbie's Cathy Earnshaw seen in the trailer. Perhaps Charli was inspired by the actor's elongated veil and off-the-shoulder wedding gown for the film adaptation.
Just like Cathy around the trailer's 50-second mark, Charli kept her décolletage free of a necklace. Instead, sapphire and diamond drop earrings from London label Barron peeked out beneath the frothy veil.
Last July, Charli said "I do" with a veil attached to her hair, though it wasn't nearly as extravagant as her Erdem version. She was spotted outside London's Hackney Town Hall in Vivienne Westwood's corseted Nova Cora Dress: a $5,010, off-the-shoulder mini delicately draped from ivory satin.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The "365" singer's veil also hailed from Vivienne Westwood's catalog, a perfect pick for a London girl-turned-bride. However, it had been altered to stop around her thighs. It also wasn't a blusher veil—Charli's shield-like sunglasses covered her face enough.
Charli got hitched to Daniel again last September in Sicily, dressed in a custom, slip-inspired Danielle Frankel gown. Since she walked down that Italian aisle veil-less, maybe she's making up for it with her London Wuthering Heights look. Either way, "everything is romantic" about this moment.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.