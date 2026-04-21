Zoë Kravitz Debuts an Unmissable Diamond Ring on Her London Date With Harry Styles
No matter its purpose, the gem requires a double take.
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You might want to do a wellness check on your Harry Styles-obsessed friends today: Zoë Kravitz's easy-breezy, London girl look on April 19 came with an impossible-to-miss diamond ring on that finger.
After a month of radio silence, the power couple and the world's sparkliest hitchhiker touched down in London this weekend. Kravitz said "yes" to a taupe, robe-looking trench coat, an equally-effortless, white button-down, brown trousers, and The Row loafers. Kravitz's regular paparazzi-blocking essentials (a baseball cap and sunglasses) also made it in her London luggage, but one accessory stole the show.
Kravitz could've stuffed her left hand in her trench's pocket, but her seemingly potential engagement ring debuted front and center. Paparazzi shots weren't as revealing as say, a ring unveiling post on Instagram. But here's what we know: The center stone looked every bit a boulder on Kravitz's finger. It was supported underneath by a yellow gold band, which seemed to be as slim as the stone-free Jessica McCormack ring worn by fellow London transplant Zendaya.Article continues below
Kravitz remains a brand ambassador for the London label, so perhaps Styles went straight to the source for this maybe-engagement ring. She adores McCormack's signature back-button motif, having worn various renditions as thumb and pinky rings. This sparkler, however, appeared to feature a more flush, low-profile setting. Plus, prongs didn't stand out in the close-ups, suggesting it could be in the bezel category.
Kravitz isn't really a diamond ring person, at least on the street style front. She prefers to let her hand tattoos do the (Late Night) talking. That's why a piece of this size caused such a stir. Since Styles and Kravitz first fueled dating rumors in Aug. 2025, she's rarely added new bands to her signature stack. Her only regulars? The $2,750 Beaches Mini Conch Shell Ring and the $33,500 Golden Snake Ring, both best-sellers from Jessica McCormack.
No matter its meaning, we know this much: It's still shocking to see a ring so massive on Kravitz's hand.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.