You might want to do a wellness check on your Harry Styles-obsessed friends today: Zoë Kravitz's easy-breezy, London girl look on April 19 came with an impossible-to-miss diamond ring on that finger.

After a month of radio silence, the power couple and the world's sparkliest hitchhiker touched down in London this weekend. Kravitz said "yes" to a taupe, robe-looking trench coat, an equally-effortless, white button-down, brown trousers, and The Row loafers. Kravitz's regular paparazzi-blocking essentials (a baseball cap and sunglasses) also made it in her London luggage, but one accessory stole the show.

Zoë Kravitz brought a rumored engagement ring on her London date with Harry Styles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kravitz could've stuffed her left hand in her trench's pocket, but her seemingly potential engagement ring debuted front and center. Paparazzi shots weren't as revealing as say, a ring unveiling post on Instagram. But here's what we know: The center stone looked every bit a boulder on Kravitz's finger. It was supported underneath by a yellow gold band, which seemed to be as slim as the stone-free Jessica McCormack ring worn by fellow London transplant Zendaya.

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Kravitz remains a brand ambassador for the London label, so perhaps Styles went straight to the source for this maybe-engagement ring. She adores McCormack's signature back-button motif, having worn various renditions as thumb and pinky rings. This sparkler, however, appeared to feature a more flush, low-profile setting. Plus, prongs didn't stand out in the close-ups, suggesting it could be in the bezel category.

Appreciate the potential engagement ring up close. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kravitz isn't really a diamond ring person, at least on the street style front. She prefers to let her hand tattoos do the (Late Night) talking. That's why a piece of this size caused such a stir. Since Styles and Kravitz first fueled dating rumors in Aug. 2025, she's rarely added new bands to her signature stack. Her only regulars? The $2,750 Beaches Mini Conch Shell Ring and the $33,500 Golden Snake Ring, both best-sellers from Jessica McCormack.

No matter its meaning, we know this much: It's still shocking to see a ring so massive on Kravitz's hand.

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