When Law Roach's 2026 Actor Awards arrival revealed that Zendaya said "I do," I was overcome with wedding fever. This morning, I didn't wake up to close-ups of Zendaya's wedding gown (like I hoped), but my Instagram timeline wasn't completely devoid of fashion girls-turned-brides. Artist Alexandra Saint Mleux married Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc on February 28, and by March 2, her wedding dress graced my feed.

The newlywed wasted no time adding "Leclerc" to her Instagram handle, as well as sharing photos from her special day. She said "I do" in Monaco, so her custom Paolo Sebastian gown evoked quintessential French-girl elegance. A scalloped, off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves, and a fitted bodice came together to form her "absolute dream dress." Floral, French Chantilly lace decorated every square inch, before turning sheer atop each stark white sleeve. Zoom in to appreciate the bodice's butterflies and fairy-like embroidery, which continued all the way down to the new Leclerc's cathedral train. Nearly-invisible, cascading buttons stopped just above her fit-and-flare, tulle-lined bustle.

It seems she opted out of a veil altogether. Instead, itty-bitty baby's breath flowers acted like bobby pins in her slick-back bun. Her (rumored) $525,000 engagement ring was joined by Graff sparklers, including a pendant tennis necklace. Its dangling, floral-shaped centerpiece matched the silhouette of her stud earrings. However, none shined nearly as bright as her dachshund named Leo, who rarely left Alexandra and Charles's side all wedding long.

A post shared by Charles Leclerc (@charles_leclerc) A photo posted by on

The new Leclercs announced their engagement on Nov. 2, 2025, with the bride-to-be dressed in a baby blue take on the lace-trimmed slip dress trend. The F1 WAG didn't shift into high bridal gear until mid-February, and her look didn't debut trackside. On Instagram, then-Saint Mleux styled a white skirt set from Australian brand Ance Gria, featuring a $200 tiered ruffle top and a $240 shift skirt. The wind picked up its weightless chiffon train as effortlessly as it did her wedding dress's lace.

Last month, Saint Mleux posed on Instagram in her most bridal set yet. (Image credit: @alexandramalenaleclerc)

Luckily for me, the Leclerc wedding is far from over. Feb. 28 marked their "civil wedding," before they host a larger reception in 2027. "Part 2 will be next year with all of our close ones," Charles wrote on Instagram. That means Alexandra could be planning her second wedding dress as we speak. "Can’t wait to marry you all over again next year," she captioned her solo post. Stay tuned to see if next year's look drives Alexandra's glamorous, French-girl theme home.