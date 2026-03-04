Wedding planning is detail-heavy, to put it lightly. There are endless loose ends to tie up before one ties the knot. I would know...because I'm planning my own right now. And while there are many decisions to be stressed about—and beauty treatments to indulge in—there's one choice I'm actually excited to make: what my nails will look like.

Though no two brides are the same, a good portion of the wedding manicure inspo out there can start to feel a repetitive if you scroll on Pinterest for long enough. Pinky nudes abound, as do back-to-back-to-back French manicures. And hey, there's a reason for that: some nail looks are just timeless. But when it comes to beauty, I also crave the unexpected, right down to the tips.

Here, I've rounded up the most gorgeous nail looks for 2026 brides, along with the products for perfecting them before the big day. From gold-dipped tips to barely-there tints to lace-inspired florals, there's something for every wedding mood board.

Chic and Sheer

Equal parts simple and sophisticated, this barely-there mani will flatter any bride that wears it. After applying a fortifying base coat, swipe on a sheer polish with a rosy tint (or layer two shades, like UK-based manicurist Monika Mayer did with this exact look) and top it all off with a glossy top coat. And don't skimp on the hand cream—with such an understated manicure, you'll also want to make sure your cuticles look healthy for the big day.

Something Blue

If your big day is missing that little "something blue," a swipe of color on your fingertips brings a new-school twist on the old-school tradition. To get the look, apply two coats of a neutral polish, then use an extra-thin brush to apply a soft, Cinderella-esque blue at the edges. A high-shine top coat will make the two-toned art pop.

A Little Lace

If your wedding look includes lace, keep the pattern going with a delicate matching mani. Apply a peachy base shade and then, using your veil or dress as your guide, paint on the general pattern you're looking for with a sheer white polish. Then, with a detailing brush or nail art pen, define the pattern by outlining it with a more opaque white polish. Finish off the elegant look with a matte or satin-finish top coat.

Darling Dots

These dainty dots will bring even more attention to your ring finger. NYC-based celebrity manicurist and educator Julie Kandalec, shares her low-brow trick for recreating this high-brow look: "The secret is to use water-based acrylic paint instead of polish for the dots—it's much more forgiving and easy to clean up if you mess up!"

Double Pearls

Maximalist brides, assemble. Double up on the incandescence with 3D pearls and a luminous polish to match. It's a perfect look for stilettos—behold this set by Brooklyn-based nail artist Nic Zuhse—but it works just as well on cropped nails. Simply opt for smaller pearls and apply them with a tweezer tool for extra precision.

Bridal White

What's more bridal than rocking all white? Simple yet statement-making, this is one of the easiest ways to bring attention to your ring finger. A strong, glossy top coat will keep your tips chip-free, and a handy cuticle oil pen—perfect for popping in your day-of glam kit—will help banish dry cuticles.

Dripping in Gold

These molten tips scream "main character." And whether your wedding band is gold or you're mixing metals, this gilded mani will compliment your new hardware. Nail artist Juan Alvear, who has adorned the hands of Chappell Roan and Anya Taylor-Joy, says that cuticle oil is key when your hands are dripping in gold: "Use it on the wedding day to make sure the cuticles look hydrated and not dry—especially important when you know there will be hand or wedding ring photos." If you're looking to riff on this look at home, reach for a chrome-effect polish.

A Painterly Palette

If you're in love with your soirée's color palette, your fingers are the perfect place to keep the scheme going. Pick a few polishes that highlight the hues in your bouquet, invitations, or bridal party's outfits, and alternate them as your paint to your heart's' content. I think this warm color combo is perfect for an early fall wedding.

Signed with Love

Exchange vows with an extra-personal, monogrammed mani. Sketch on your partner's initials (or even your own, if you're changing your name!) with a detailing brush. A little gilded sparkle will pop against almost any base color.

The Whole Bouquet

If your floral arrangements were top priority during the planning process, consider this bloom-covered paint job. Bring your nail artist a picture of your bouquet and let them cook, or pluck up the courage to DIY a less textured interpretation with some nail art tools and a steady hand.

Dark Tips

Winter brides, this one's for you. A moody twist on a typical French mani, this look couldn't be easier to DIY. After you've swiped on a neutral base, pick a dark, moody shade—espresso brown is as timeless as it gets—and add an off-center swipe to each nail.

Goth Glam

If you're all in on goth beauty, there's no need to leave it behind on your big day. Bring some subtle edge to your bridal look with a black French mani. Make that swipe of darkness stand out with a strengthening base coat and an extra-shiny top coat.

Set in Stones

This blink-and-you'll-miss-it rainbow look is perfect for brides looking to embrace subtle color while tying the knot. To customize the look further, you could pair your and partner's birthstones. Sounds like a match made in heaven.