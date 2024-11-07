Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz' "Extremely Demanding Schedules" Got in the Way of Their Love Story

There were apparently several factors that precipitated Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz' breakup, but one of them was a celebrity-split classic: Their schedules didn't align, according to one source.

The insider told Entertainment Tonight that "both have extremely demanding schedules, and that was a big part of why they broke up."

It's not a lie: Tatum currently has 10 upcoming projects at various stages of production, either as an actor, a producer, or both, so the guy is not resting on his laurels by any stretch of the imagination.

As reported by ET, the Magic Mike actor is currently filming the movie Roofman in North Carolina, and has been posting about it on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kravitz has four projects currently in the works, including Alpha Gang, the movie she's working on alongside Tatum, plus Cate Blanchett, Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough, Dave Bautista, and Steven Yeun.

Tatum announced that project just hours before his split from Kravitz became publicly known.

Their breakup came as a surprise to many fans, precisely because the two worked so well together. Throughout their work on Blink Twice, which was released in late August, they both gushed about each other and the bond they were creating by having a shared project.

For example, Tatum said at one point, "To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things, other than having a kid with somebody, I think."

However, one source previously claimed that the two "fizzled fast" once they no longer had that project to tie them together.

"Ultimately once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted," the insider told Us Weekly. "It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped."

Notably, the source claimed that Tatum's focus was more so on family, including his daughter Everly with Jenna Dewan, while Kravitz' focus was more so on her work. They apparently felt they weren't aligned in that way.

Still, ET's source added that Tatum and Kravitz "won't let the end of their relationship get in the way of their shared projects."

