Zoë Kravitz may be engaged to Channing Tatum, but her first love will forever be the column dress. Their love affair started long before the actress had a ring on her finger, dating all the way back to 2015, when she wore a chainmail version to the Met Gala.

Since then, Kravitz has worn the hyper-fitted silhouette on virtually every red carpet she attends—to premieres, parties, and not one, but five Met Galas. She's worn column dresses in lace, sequins, and satin; styles covered in crystals and polka dots, or totally see-through; she's even worn skirt versions and styles accented with a billowing cape.

At this point, the look has basically become Zoë Kravitz's signature. When she and fiancée Tatum eventually wed, bets can be placed on a tube-like design showing up there as well. In the meantime, however, the two have given fans a sneak peek, getting all dressed up for the Blink Twice premiere in Los Angeles.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the LA premiere of Blink Twice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Walking the red carpet for the first time as a couple, the pair wore coordinating all-black ensembles. Tatum chose a simple noir suit, while Kravitz wore (you guessed it!) yet another iteration of the column dress to mark her directorial debut.

This time around, Kravitz went with a little satin number by Saint Laurent, punctuated with massive cut-outs and an elegant knot detail. Her pointed pumps matched so well, they were nearly invisible beneath the impeccably-tailored floor-length gown. The only other accessories to be seen were her diamond starfish earrings and crimson red lip. Andrew Mukamal styled the look.

Zoë Kravitz walks the red carpet in a black column dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's easy to see why Kravitz returns to the slim style again and again—it's unique, unfailingly elegant, and naturally elongates her 5' 2" frame. Beyond the red carpet, column maxis can be dressed up or down for the occasion. Take a note out of Kravitz's book and invest in one yourself.

