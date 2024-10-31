Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz "Fizzled Fast" After Wrapping Work on 'Blink Twice,' Says Source

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have broken up and ended their engagement, and one source claims it all fell apart pretty fast.

"Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar," the insider told Us Weekly, adding that they ended up having to "rethink" whether their impending marriage was a good idea.

Channing Tatum in his and ex Zoë Kravitz' joint project Blink Twice. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

According to the source, Tatum and Kravitz' joint project, Blink Twice, was the glue that was holding them together for a while, giving them a common purpose, but once that was all over they realized they had some key differences that could spell trouble long-term.

"Ultimately once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted," the insider said. "It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped."

The source's perspective makes sense if you look at what both actors said about working together on Blink Twice: They were clearly amazing at collaborating with each other.

The Batman actress said a few weeks back, "we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful."

Meanwhile, the Magic Mike star shared, "To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things, other than having a kid with somebody, I think."

Zoë Kravitz Channing Tatum red carpet at the premiere of their movie Blink Twice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many people who end up breaking up, the actors just realized they wanted different things. Kravitz, who had been married before from 2019 to 2021, wasn't in a rush to walk down the aisle again. Her focus remains staunchly on her career, while Tatum is more of a "family man," with much of his focus on his 11-year-old daughter Everly (whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan).

"They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match," Us Weekly's source explained. "There is still a lot of love between them, and [the split] was amicable."

This is good news, given that the exes are still set to work with each other on the upcoming movie Alpha Gang, which will also star Cate Blanchett, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux, and Riley Keough.

News broke earlier this week that Kravitz and Tatum had broken up after three years together. They had gotten engaged in the fall of 2023.