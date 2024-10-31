Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz "Fizzled Fast" After Wrapping Work on 'Blink Twice,' Says Source
They had different priorities.
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have broken up and ended their engagement, and one source claims it all fell apart pretty fast.
"Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar," the insider told Us Weekly, adding that they ended up having to "rethink" whether their impending marriage was a good idea.
According to the source, Tatum and Kravitz' joint project, Blink Twice, was the glue that was holding them together for a while, giving them a common purpose, but once that was all over they realized they had some key differences that could spell trouble long-term.
"Ultimately once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted," the insider said. "It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped."
The source's perspective makes sense if you look at what both actors said about working together on Blink Twice: They were clearly amazing at collaborating with each other.
The Batman actress said a few weeks back, "we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful."
Meanwhile, the Magic Mike star shared, "To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things, other than having a kid with somebody, I think."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Like many people who end up breaking up, the actors just realized they wanted different things. Kravitz, who had been married before from 2019 to 2021, wasn't in a rush to walk down the aisle again. Her focus remains staunchly on her career, while Tatum is more of a "family man," with much of his focus on his 11-year-old daughter Everly (whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan).
"They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match," Us Weekly's source explained. "There is still a lot of love between them, and [the split] was amicable."
This is good news, given that the exes are still set to work with each other on the upcoming movie Alpha Gang, which will also star Cate Blanchett, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux, and Riley Keough.
News broke earlier this week that Kravitz and Tatum had broken up after three years together. They had gotten engaged in the fall of 2023.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Sophie Turner Says It's "Absolute Agony" When She's Away From Her Children With Joe Jonas
She hates being home without them.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Keke Palmer on How She Felt When Her Ex Publicly Shamed Her Usher Concert Outfit
She was dumbfounded.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Dressed Up as Sandy From 'Grease,' Tinkerbell and a Playboy Bunny All in the Same Concert
An ambitious girlie.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Channing Tatum Announces New Movie With Zoë Kravitz Hours Before Their Split Becomes Public Knowledge
They're bound for some awkward days at the office.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Have Broken Up, Called Off Engagement
I didn't see this one coming at all.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Halle Berry Almost Returned as Storm in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' After Blake Lively's Request
"Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lenny Kravitz Lets Slip When His Daughter, Zoë Kravitz, and Channing Tatum Are Tying the Knot—and Whether He’ll Perform at the Wedding
The proud dad called his future son-in-law “charming” and “a soulful human being.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Channing Tatum Is Fiancé of the Year as Zoë Kravitz' Dad Lenny Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
He's taking "Instagram boyfriend" to a whole other level.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Turned a Pre-Oscars Dinner into a Date Night
Kravitz dazzled in a floor-length halter gown featuring a sheer skirt.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Jenna Dewan Is "Over the Moon" to be Expecting Baby No. 3, Source Says
Congratulations are in order!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Lenny Kravitz Reflects on His "Beautiful Time" Creating a Family With Ex Lisa Bonet
They're still a family even if they're separated.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published