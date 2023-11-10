We're not the first to say it, but we'll say it anyway: Zoë Kravitz has really cool style. What's more, her outfits that we look to for inspiration aren't always cutting-edge, either. Of course, she has the "It" girl effect that makes even a basic pair of jeans look cool, but still—her style doesn't necessarily reinvent the wheel. But when you have access to whatever pieces you want and still opt for jeans and a T-shirt, that says something. So, when Kravitz wore slouchy jeans and a pair of coveted The Row boots out on a date night, we took this very seriously. If Kravitz wears jeans and a cool black boot all fall long, then we're wearing jeans and a cool black boot all fall long. Plus, Kravitz was joined by Channing Tatum, her new fiancé, who matched her vibe in a similar simple yet effective outfit.

Kravitz and Tatum met with friend Riley Keough for a dinner date this week at the ever-so-elusive sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, Sushi Park. Some celebrity couples (we won’t name names) aren’t the best at coordinating their outfits on nights out, but Kravitz and Tatum did so flawlessly.

Kravitz wore zipped ankle boots from The Row, which have been an IYKYK piece since the Olsen twins dropped them on the market. The Batman star paired them with slouchy blue denim, a black cropped top, and a black coat from The Row. Her outfit was simple and effective: She looked put together yet relaxed, which is always our goal when getting dressed. Her soon-to-be-husband opted for dark trousers, a black cardigan, a white tee, and a puffer jacket with a matching neutral beanie. Tatum's low-key outfit had a similar minimalist vibe to Kravitz's, which makes it official: They're a fashion couple that coordinates.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Take Kravitz’s look as a lesson in buying (and re-wearing) staple pieces again and again. Although we can assume she’s sporting all The Row (which, reader, you likely know by now to be incredibly expensive), you can still find high-quality basics for less. Plus, if you believe in "girl math" like us, justifying a big purchase is easy when you take into account the cost-per-wear. For instance, if a pair of boots is $200 and you wear them for 200 days, they essentially cost nothing, right? "Girl math" aside, learning to love and style basics can make getting ready a breeze because a basic pair of jeans and the right T-shirt will always look good.

Below, we’ve outlined everything you need to get Kravitz's outfit, starting with a good pair of platform black ankle boots. Doc Martens makes a great pair of Chelsea Boots that have a similar feel to Kravitz's. Or, if you feel like splurging on Kravitz’s pair from The Row, go for it. They’ve been in style since they were released and have proven to last throughout the seasons. The best pairs of baggy denim are vintage, but hunting down a pair at the thrift store can be a time suck. AGOLDE makes a great baggy pair, and Levis has a similar style for less. Shop those basics and more, below.