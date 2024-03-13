Channing Tatum Is Fiancé of the Year as Zoë Kravitz' Dad Lenny Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Channing Tatum was THERE for fiancée Zoë Kravitz as her father Lenny Kravitz received a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

First of all, Tatum was on hand to do the most to take iPhone pics of Zoë, Lenny, Denzel Washington and others as they posed with a star plaque, like any good Instagram boyfriend would do.

Channing Tatum photographs fiancée Zoë Kravitz and dad Lenny as they pose with the singer's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star plaque. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And secondly, the Magic Mike actor had an arm around the Batman star in the audience, as she leaned sweetly into him.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz sidle up to each other at the Lenny Kravitz Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on March 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lovebirds were also pictured sharing a giggle together and looking generally over-the-moon to be in each other's presence.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz smile at each other. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz laugh together. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over on Instagram, Zoë shared a lovely photo of herself with Lenny, writing, "congratulations @lennykravitz. you a ⭐️."

Reese Witherspoon commented, "Its about time"

And Lenny wrote, "I love you daughter ….." adding the signature over-the-top ellipses of dads everywhere.

Zoë Kravitz poses with dad Lenny Kravitz as he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tatum and Kravitz got engaged last October after two years of dating, and Lenny has already more than given his seal of approval.

When Entertainment Tonight asked him about it in January, the singer told them, "When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it. I've done well. Blessed." Blessed indeed.