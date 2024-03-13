Channing Tatum Is Fiancé of the Year as Zoë Kravitz' Dad Lenny Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Channing Tatum was THERE for fiancée Zoë Kravitz as her father Lenny Kravitz received a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
First of all, Tatum was on hand to do the most to take iPhone pics of Zoë, Lenny, Denzel Washington and others as they posed with a star plaque, like any good Instagram boyfriend would do.
And secondly, the Magic Mike actor had an arm around the Batman star in the audience, as she leaned sweetly into him.
The lovebirds were also pictured sharing a giggle together and looking generally over-the-moon to be in each other's presence.
Over on Instagram, Zoë shared a lovely photo of herself with Lenny, writing, "congratulations @lennykravitz. you a ⭐️."
Reese Witherspoon commented, "Its about time"
And Lenny wrote, "I love you daughter ….." adding the signature over-the-top ellipses of dads everywhere.
Tatum and Kravitz got engaged last October after two years of dating, and Lenny has already more than given his seal of approval.
When Entertainment Tonight asked him about it in January, the singer told them, "When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it. I've done well. Blessed." Blessed indeed.
