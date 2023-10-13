Cher Says "It's Never Too Late" to Find Love Amid Romance With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cher's romance with boyfriend Alexander Edwards is going great.

In a new interview with People, the "Believe" singer said that she and A.E. have been really happy with each other over the past year, and that she's learned from their relationship that it's "never too late" to find love.

Speaking of how it all started, the superstar recalled that she and Edwards met briefly at Paris Fashion Week in 2022, and that a mutual friend gave the younger man her number afterwards.

"It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number," she said. "I had been telling all my friends, 'We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.' So I did what I said not to do!" (Cher is 77, while Edwards is 37.)

Commenting on why she didn't practice what she preached on that occasion, she said, "because he’s just so special."

She continued, "I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special.

From what she revealed in this interview, it sounds like Cher truly believes in life after love.

"No matter what happens, I love being with him," she said.

"He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, 'Well, this is doomed.' But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.

"If you have happiness, you can’t think about how long it’s going to last. You have to think about 'How does it feel?' and live in the moment."

This feels like fairly universally applicable life advice, TBH.