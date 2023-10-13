Cher Says "It's Never Too Late" to Find Love Amid Romance With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards

They've been together a year.

Alexander Edwards and singer Cher attend the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Cher's romance with boyfriend Alexander Edwards is going great.

In a new interview with People, the "Believe" singer said that she and A.E. have been really happy with each other over the past year, and that she's learned from their relationship that it's "never too late" to find love.

Speaking of how it all started, the superstar recalled that she and Edwards met briefly at Paris Fashion Week in 2022, and that a mutual friend gave the younger man her number afterwards.

"It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number," she said. "I had been telling all my friends, 'We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.' So I did what I said not to do!" (Cher is 77, while Edwards is 37.)

Commenting on why she didn't practice what she preached on that occasion, she said, "because he’s just so special."

She continued, "I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special.

From what she revealed in this interview, it sounds like Cher truly believes in life after love.

"No matter what happens, I love being with him," she said.

"He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, 'Well, this is doomed.' But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.

"If you have happiness, you can’t think about how long it’s going to last. You have to think about 'How does it feel?' and live in the moment."

This feels like fairly universally applicable life advice, TBH.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

