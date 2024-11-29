Taylor Swift's winning streak of Chiefs game-day style to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, continued on Nov. 30 with a special twist: coordinating with his mom, Donna Kelce, in closely-matching, red-and-black outfits. Cue the "aw's."

Swift strode up to her box seats at Arrowhead Stadium with Donna Kelce at her side ahead of the Chiefs vs. Raiders game, both women smiling for the cameras in Chiefs-toned sweaters and black pants. The author of the freshly-released Eras Tour book was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer; Kelce was styled by her self.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce enter the Chiefs Game together. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift took the high-fashion fan route, pairing a Louis Vuitton red three-quarter zip sweater with a black T-shirt, black skinny jeans, and black Alaïa ankle boots. (The oversize sleeves of her on-theme knit concealed whether her Louis Vuitton Tambour watch also returned.) The shimmer of her Versace purse's gold chain strap picked up similar tones in her earring stack and sweater's hardware.

Kelce, meanwhile, wore a black button-up cardigan with red flames up the sides. The duo looked like the sweetest unified front: Walking down the tunnel together, in a shared palette that lets everyone know they're on Travis's team.

Swift and Kelce both chose slim black pants: Taylor's appear to be denim, while Donna's are leather. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's Black Friday beauty beat harkened back to her all-time signatures. After spending last weekend in coral lipstick and boyfriend blush, she instead chose a vibrant red lip with a sharp cat-eye. The singer also nodded to one of her winningest game day hairstyles, swooping her hair into a braided ponytail.

She hasn't missed a single Chiefs home game this season—or a chance to show her support for Kelce in gear ranging from cowboy boots to Vivienne Westwood plaids to Versace skirt suits. Usually, Taylor Swift enters Arrowhead Stadium alone or with her own parents. Teaming up with Donna Kelce for a holiday game—and in nearly-matching pants at that—was a special move. Just weeks ago, Kelce said she thought Swift was "kind of busy" and would be unable to attend Travis's Nov. 30 football game.

Swift wore her hair in a braided ponytail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next week, the spotlight will be back on Swift. She's scheduled to perform her final three shows on her record-breaking tour in Vancouver, Canada, the first weekend of December. Those sets will be the last time her Eras Tour outfits and custom Christian Louboutins see the stage lights.

While the music's stopping, the game day and date night outfits will at least continue. There are still a few Chiefs games left in the regular season. And if history repeats itself, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will celebrate her tour's end with a night out in New York City in between. Next time, Donna might even join in.