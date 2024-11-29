Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce Coordinate in Red and Black Outfits for Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game
They're the ultimate fan squad.
Taylor Swift's winning streak of Chiefs game-day style to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, continued on Nov. 30 with a special twist: coordinating with his mom, Donna Kelce, in closely-matching, red-and-black outfits. Cue the "aw's."
Swift strode up to her box seats at Arrowhead Stadium with Donna Kelce at her side ahead of the Chiefs vs. Raiders game, both women smiling for the cameras in Chiefs-toned sweaters and black pants. The author of the freshly-released Eras Tour book was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer; Kelce was styled by her self.
Swift took the high-fashion fan route, pairing a Louis Vuitton red three-quarter zip sweater with a black T-shirt, black skinny jeans, and black Alaïa ankle boots. (The oversize sleeves of her on-theme knit concealed whether her Louis Vuitton Tambour watch also returned.) The shimmer of her Versace purse's gold chain strap picked up similar tones in her earring stack and sweater's hardware.
Kelce, meanwhile, wore a black button-up cardigan with red flames up the sides. The duo looked like the sweetest unified front: Walking down the tunnel together, in a shared palette that lets everyone know they're on Travis's team.
Swift's Black Friday beauty beat harkened back to her all-time signatures. After spending last weekend in coral lipstick and boyfriend blush, she instead chose a vibrant red lip with a sharp cat-eye. The singer also nodded to one of her winningest game day hairstyles, swooping her hair into a braided ponytail.
She hasn't missed a single Chiefs home game this season—or a chance to show her support for Kelce in gear ranging from cowboy boots to Vivienne Westwood plaids to Versace skirt suits. Usually, Taylor Swift enters Arrowhead Stadium alone or with her own parents. Teaming up with Donna Kelce for a holiday game—and in nearly-matching pants at that—was a special move. Just weeks ago, Kelce said she thought Swift was "kind of busy" and would be unable to attend Travis's Nov. 30 football game.
Next week, the spotlight will be back on Swift. She's scheduled to perform her final three shows on her record-breaking tour in Vancouver, Canada, the first weekend of December. Those sets will be the last time her Eras Tour outfits and custom Christian Louboutins see the stage lights.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
While the music's stopping, the game day and date night outfits will at least continue. There are still a few Chiefs games left in the regular season. And if history repeats itself, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will celebrate her tour's end with a night out in New York City in between. Next time, Donna might even join in.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
One Royal Just Revealed a Secret Part of Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Concert That Viewers Don't Get to See
We demand to know more.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Has Reportedly Offered Prince Andrew an "Olive Branch" Following Royal Lodge Feud
The King has allegedly made a decision when it comes to Prince Andrew's Christmas invitation.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
I Found the 20 Best Black Friday Beauty Deals—Some of Which Never Go On Sale
I've waited all year for this.
By Jewel Elizabeth Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's New Book Is Overflowing With 'Eras Tour' Outfit Takeaways—These 6 Are the Biggest
Her book sheds light on her mood-boosting bodysuit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Revives a Near-Extinct Leggings Trend With a Denim Blazer and Heels
She even made it look work-appropriate.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Can Emotional Support Accessories Get Me Through 2025?
Stuffed animals are for adults now.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid Pairs Sexy Librarian Glasses With a Penny Lane Coat for an Impromptu Photo Shoot
The supermodel posed on the store's tile floor in a boho-chic outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Like Quiet Luxury Royalty in a Cable Knit Sweater and Structured Black Overcoat
She reminded us why she's the queen of quiet luxury.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated
-
Reformation's Most Worth-It Black Friday Sale Finds Include Taylor Swift's Sundress and Zendaya's Cozy Sweater
So many celebrity favorites are marked down.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lawrence Masters Late-Fall Dressing in a Classic Trench, Sneakers, and These Two Key Trends
Pin this effortless look to your cold-weather mood board.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The Zara x Kate Moss Collaboration Is for Spending Winter in Supermodel Mode
She teamed up with Zara on an affordable capsule.
By Halie LeSavage Published