Taylor Swift Sweeps the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards—But Skips a Red Carpet Outfit
She still had a surprise for fans during the show.
Before the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards even began on Mar. 17, Taylor Swift had already won all six fan-voted trophies she was nominated to receive. Those included "Favorite Tour Tradition" for her Eras Tour 's surprise songs that changed every show and "Favorite Surprise Guest" for boyfriend Travis Kelce's on-stage cameo in London last summer. By the time the ceremony got underway, she'd also earned the accolade for most invisible red carpet look of the night.
Instead of what Swifties hoped would be her first public appearance since the 2025 Super Bowl, Taylor Swift appeared to sit out from the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre for the second year in a row. There was no glittering dress styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, no new way of swiping on her favorite NARS lipstick. Any dreams of a date night cameo from Kelce were dashed, too.
Once the event started, there was still a chance Swift could appear virtually to accept additional prizes. By more than halfway through the broadcast, as her former tour-mate Gracie Abrams gave her a shout-out in her "Breakthrough Artist" acceptance speech, she still hadn't shown up IRL.
But finally, Swift appeared onscreen to accept her "Tour of the Century" award in a pre-recorded message. "I really can't tell you how much this means to me, because I accept this on behalf of all my tour-mates," she said. Her speech outlined how strenuous the three and a half hour set list could be; how much effort she and her bandmates put into each show over its nearly two-year run; and how grateful she was for the entire whirlwind experience. "This tour was the most challenging thing that I've ever done in my life," Swift added. "It really was the most rewarding thing I've ever done."
She wore a long-sleeve black sweater and button-up plaid miniskirt, the most casual takes on the academic-gone-goth style of her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. A slim necklace resembling a snake eating its tail wrapped around her neck—a reference to Reputation (Taylor's Version), perhaps? (This is a developing story; outfit credits will be added as they become available.)
🏆 | Taylor accepts her Tour of the Century award via video message as she isn’t there in person #iHeartMusicAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/jiyjpxMmq1March 18, 2025
After the fan-voted categories, Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department-era music was up for a few more trophies at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Best Collaboration (for "Fortnight" with Post Malone—which ultimately lost to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars's "Die With a Smile") and Pop Artist of the Year (another loss, to former Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter). Her record-breaking Eras Tour, however, received the aforementioned special award: Tour of the Century, honoring its record-shattering sales, attendance, and global impact. Before the night ended, the accolade was announced with a never-before-seen clip of Swift performing "mirrorball" on opening night exactly two years ago in Glendale, Arizona.
Swift's busy schedule criss-crossing the globe on tour, topping the streaming charts with Tortured Poets, and taking in Chiefs games (with outfits to match) meant she had to miss accepting in-person the three iHeartRadio Music Awards she won last year as well. She skipped the red carpet in a pared-back Alix NYC bodysuit accessorized with Tilly Sveaas and Jacquie Aiche jewelry.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The year before, Swift had arrived IRL to celebrate her wins for Midnights. Her affinity for coordinating outfits to album cycles was on full display in a hooded, crystal-coated Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit—a nod to the dark-disco energy of records like "Anti-Hero."
Taylor Swift's previous iHeartRadio Music Awards outfits similarly captured the mood of her latest project in a relaxed, experimental fashion. In the Lover era, she wore a shimmering purple mini-short bodysuit; for back-to-back 1989 appearances in 2015 and 2016, she followed a cut-out black mini dress with a black sequin halter jumpsuit. In other words? Two sides of the same "Bad Blood"-coded coin.
So far, Taylor Swift has only made one other awards circuit appearance this spring. She turned up to the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a dazzling custom Vivienne Westwood mini dress, coated in shimmering candy-apple fabric to match a "T" charm on her thigh. Later in the night, she'd change into an equally sparkly Gucci after-party dress.
Swift unfortunately went home after the Grammys empty-handed (save for the jacket she caught during a performance). Knowing how prodigious the singer can be, she'll have more award-worthy work ready in no time with a new aesthetic to match.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Tyler and Kay Found Each Other on 'Temptation Island'—Are They Still Together?
Here's where they stand after he left his relationship to find love with one of the tempters.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Pioneers the Minimalist's Boho-Chic Template
The Goop founder updated the nostalgic trend with an understated mini dress.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kate Middleton Has a "Big Job" to Tackle Behind the Scenes on Top of Busy Spring Season
The Princess of Wales has plenty to juggle these days.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Proves the Boho-Chic Trend Revival Is for Minimalists With a Sheer Sweater Dress
The Goop founder updated the nostalgic trend with an understated mini dress.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Fall 2025 Fashion Trends Embrace Curves—Runway Casting Is Another Story
According to a new study, fashion week has never been less inclusive.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jessica Alba Breaks Out Her Best Corset Top and Reformation Party Jeans for Eva Longoria's Yacht Birthday
She celebrated Eva Longoria's birthday in her Miami best.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Layers the Bulky Bomber Jacket Trend With a Sheer Skirt and Diamond Choker
The "Diamonds" singer put her best thigh forward at a hip-hop music festival.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift Creates Alchemy With Strappy Gucci Sandals and a $4,000 Dior Bag for Travis Kelce Date
The singer paired rich-girl accessories with her favored date night combo.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kendall Jenner Pairs The Row's $1,350 Tee With Under-$200 Hoops to Cosplay as a College Student
The supermodel delivered a high-low spring break serve.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Amal Clooney Spices Up Her Ladylike Leopard Print Coat With a Celebrity-Beloved Boot Trend
The lawyer brought nostalgic 1960s glamour to a showing of George Clooney's new Broadway play.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Remixes Her Classic White Shirt With a Parisian Bra Styling Trend
She'll make it worth it.
By Halie LeSavage Published