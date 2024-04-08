Doria Ragland and Tina Knowles Hung Out at a Recent Sussex Event, Could Form New Momager "Clique" With Kris Jenner

Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland and Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles sweetly posed together at a recent Sussex event—and it's fueling rumors that Ragland could be part of a new momager "clique" that also includes Kris Jenner.
On March 21, Prince Harry and Meghan hosted an event in Los Angeles in collaboration with the Kinsey Collection—which showcases African American art and history.
After the fact, the Kinsey Collection posted a series of photos from the event on Instagram, which included photos of the royal couple embracing founders Bernard and Shirley Kinsey, as well as the sweet snap of Ragland and Knowles smiling for the camera together.
The photo—which follows a similar one of Ragland with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian from last year—has fueled speculation that a "new clique" is forming of celebrity mom managers, or momagers, amid Meghan's launch of her new brand American Riviera Orchard.
The wording comes courtesy of Hello!, which in October claimed that Beyoncé and her mom were forming a "new clique" following the Renaissance Tour, which supposedly counted as members Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.
"There’s a whole new movement happening, and so it's empowering," a source noted to Hello! at the time.
They added, "There's definitely a new sisterhood emerging with Kris spearheading it."
Of course, one photo of Ragland and Knowles together doesn't mean they're suddenly going to start collaborating on business ventures, but it's also not so far-fetched an idea.
All of this is reinforced by what a source said about Ragland meeting Jenner and Kardashian last year, noting that the reality stars had been "so friendly and warm towards her."
That source also said, "It meant a lot to Meghan when she heard about it, and it reinforced what she’s felt for a while now—that the Kardashians are a very cool family who have been misjudged and mistreated a lot in the media, just like she and Harry have been."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
