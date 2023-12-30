Francia Raísa Opened Up About Reconnecting With Selena Gomez

After years of speculation about what happened to her friendship with Selena Gomez , Francia Raísa is speaking out. Raísa donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 as the Only Murders in the Building star was being treated for lupus. But since then, the pair haven't been spotted together often, leading to rumors of a falling out.

"I don't know why the timing happened the way it did, but I remember being in St. Tropez in June, and I kept talking about her," the How I Met Your Father actress told USA Today . "We hadn't spoken much in six years. Especially the last year, we didn't speak at all."

The following month, Gomez wished her pal a happy birthday on Instagram , leading the two stars to reconnect. "I don't know why the universe decided this timing … then she reached out and said, 'Let's talk,'" Raísa explained to the outlet.

But with fans so invested in the pair's friendship already, Raísa managed to use the gossip as a business opportunity. The actress sells her jarred salsa on Amazon , and she now has "No Beef, Just Salsa" merch to advertise her product and her friendship with Gomez.

"We've never really had beef with each other. Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don't know what happened but we needed that time apart," Raísa told USA Today. "Then when you come back together, you're better people. She and I are still getting to know each other again."

But isn't the sign of a true friendship the fact that you can pick up where you left off? Life gets in the way, especially when you're a Hollywood star like Gomez and Raísa. No matter where life takes them, the two pals will find their way back to each other.