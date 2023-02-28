The 'Friends' Leading Women Had a Sweet Reunion to Celebrate Courteney Cox' Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Courteney Cox was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her longtime pals and Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were right there by her side to celebrate her.
Aniston took to Instagram to share how happy she was for the Monica Geller to her Rachel Green.
"Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today," she wrote. "I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul ... @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements"
Reese Witherspoon, who played Jill Green in the cult TV show, commented, "Wow!! Congrats @courteneycoxofficial !! So well deserved!!"
Aniston, Kudrow and Laura Dern were all guest speakers during the ceremony.
"We are thrilled to welcome Courteney Cox to the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Courteney has played some momentous roles during her career, and we know there is much more to come," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a press release.
"I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from her friend and now fellow Walk of Famer Jennifer Aniston."
Friends ran from 1994 to 2004, and to this day, every cast reunion—whether formal or informal—sends fans into a near frenzy.
Aniston and Cox have remained especially close over the years since the show ended. The Rachel Green actress is even godmother to the real-life Monica Geller's daughter Coco Arquette, according to Us Weekly.
Cox shares Coco with her ex-husband, the actor David Arquette, whom she married in 1999.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Keke Palmer Welcomed Her Baby Boy With Partner Darius Jackson
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Seemed "Stressed" While Princess Kate Looked a Lot More "Confident" During Six Nations Rugby Match
They were living out their rivalry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cast of 'Outer Banks' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
After three seasons, the girls of 'Outer Banks' are as thick as thieves.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Paul Rudd Felt He Shouldn't Have Been on the Last Episode of 'Friends'
Aww, Paul!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Matthew Perry Is No Longer "Afraid of Love," He Says in Candid Interview
So happy for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Courteney Cox Opens Up About Her Plastic Surgery Regrets
Let the record state: She's beautiful no matter what.
By Gina Mei