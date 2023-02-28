The 'Friends' Leading Women Had a Sweet Reunion to Celebrate Courteney Cox' Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

They'll be there for her!

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow at the star ceremony where Courteney Cox is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores / Getty)
Courteney Cox was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her longtime pals and Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were right there by her side to celebrate her.

Aniston took to Instagram to share how happy she was for the Monica Geller to her Rachel Green.

"Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today," she wrote. "I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul ... @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements"

Reese Witherspoon, who played Jill Green in the cult TV show, commented, "Wow!! Congrats @courteneycoxofficial !! So well deserved!!"

Aniston, Kudrow and Laura Dern were all guest speakers during the ceremony.

"We are thrilled to welcome Courteney Cox to the Hollywood Walk of Fame!  Courteney has played some momentous roles during her career, and we know there is much more to come," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a press release.

"I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from her friend and now fellow Walk of Famer Jennifer Aniston."

Friends ran from 1994 to 2004, and to this day, every cast reunion—whether formal or informal—sends fans into a near frenzy.

Aniston and Cox have remained especially close over the years since the show ended. The Rachel Green actress is even godmother to the real-life Monica Geller's daughter Coco Arquette, according to Us Weekly.

Cox shares Coco with her ex-husband, the actor David Arquette, whom she married in 1999.

