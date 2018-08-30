All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018

British royalty, American royalty, even music royalty—it seems every major star has welcomed an adorable new addition to their family this year.
The celebrity stork is working overtime this year! From Chicago to Cali, 2018 has brought us some of the cutest babies we've ever seen. There's the newest royal baby, Cardi B & Offset's wee one, and the Kardashian/Jenner baby boom—Kris Jenner became a grandmother three times this year! We're keeping track of which celebs have brought home new bundles of joy in 2018, ahead.
Kimye welcomed their third child, via surrogate, on January 15—a daughter, named Chicago.
"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim wrote in a post on her website. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."
The actress and former Washington Nationals baseball player welcomed their second child, son Jack Adam Dykstra, on January 15. Jamie-Lynn announced the news in a January 16 Instagram post. Jack is the fourth member of the Sigler-Dykstra family–big brother Beau Kyle Dykstra was born in 2013.
The actors welcomed their second child, a daughter, in January. "It's happy news," Sam confirmed during an interview on BBC Radio 2's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. The Me Before You actor and his wife (who you may recognize from Transformers: The Last Knight) also have a son born in 2015, named Pip.
After keeping her pregnancy as secret as possible, the youngest Jenner confirmed in a February Instagram post that she had given birth to a little girl, named Stormi Webster, on February 1.
"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she wrote. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could."
The Broadway legend (and future EGOT winner) announced the birth of his second child, Francisco Miranda, on Twitter on February 2. Miranda and his attorney wife have an older son, Sebastian, born in 2014.
The Nikita costars welcomed daughter Greta Lilia Bean on February 2. "Our hearts are bursting. ❤️ #iamfinallyamom," Fonseca wrote on Instagram. The pair married in October 2016 after meeting on the set of Nikita in 2012, and even had their friends comically perform a scene from the series at their wedding ceremony.
The Breaking Bad actor and his wife welcomed their first child, a girl named Story Annabelle Paul, on February 6. Lauren announced the birth on Instagram on February 8, writing "There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart." The couple married in 2014, and Paul lovingly refers to his wife as "pretty bird" in his social media posts. Here's to the baby bird!
The world record–holding Olympian and his wife welcomed their second child on February 12. "Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!" he wrote on Instagram. Michael and Nicole are also parents to 2-year-old Boomer Robert Phelps.
The couple welcomed their second daughter, named Gio Grace, in February. The Namibian supermodel and the 'Girls Like You' singer wed in 2014, and became parents for the first time in September 2016 when daughter Dusty Rose was born.
The stars of Fargo welcomed a baby boy on March 3, named Ennis Howard. Dunst revealed her pregnancy in a photoshoot with fashion designer Rodarte on her Instagram just two months prior.
True Thompson was born amidst a cheating controversy on April 12, the first child for both 33-year-old Khloé and her basketballer beau. Despite the scandal, the two were elated: "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Khloe shared on Instagram. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"
Johnson and Hashian's second daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, came into the world on April 17. A few days after she was born, the actor shared an emotional and powerful message to his daughter and women everywhere on his Instagram, saying "I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect, and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there."
The Oscar-nominee, 57, and his 36-year-old wife (sister of Emily) welcomed their second child, Emilia Giovanna Tucci, on April 19. “Hopefully she will have the looks and brains of her mother and one of my better personalities," Tucci joked to People.
The third royal baby arrived on April 23 to a grand fanfare, and a historical name: Louis Arthur Charles. Well, technically, his full name is His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but that's a bit of a mouthful. The arrival of the littles royal, who joins siblings Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5, came directly from Kensington Palace via Twitter.
The Spotlight actress and her screenwriter boyfriend have kept most of the details of their newborn underwraps—all we know is their son arrived sometime in April and McAdams (already notoriously private) has yet to confirm or deny any information–even if she and Linden are dating. Still, congrats to the new family!
Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin, the couple's fourth child, was born May 17, 2018. The fitness queen and her actor husband announced the baby's arrival on Instagram, sharing the caption, "He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018."
The supermodel and her crooner husband welcomed Miles Theodore Stephens, their second child and first son, into their happy home on May 17. When sharing the first images of Miles on her Instagram, Teigen proudly commented, "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens. We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"
The actors announced the birth of their first child, a son named Sebastian Piers Williams, on May 29. In her Instagram announcement, Ferrara proclaimed that "Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!” and that baby Sebastian already has a nickname—Baz.
The actress and her husband welcomed baby boy Santiago Enrique Bastón on June 19. "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," the couple told HOLA US. Baby Santiago is the first child for Longoria and the fourth for Bastón, who has three children from his previous marriage to Mexican actress Natalia Esperon
On July 2, Canon W. Jack Curry was born, the couple's third child and first son. The basketballer and his wife took to Instagram to make the announcement, with Ayesha sharing a black-and-white photo of Canon with sisters Riley, 6, and Ryan Carson, 3, and saying "My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us."
Making mommy moves, the 25-year-old rapper and her husband welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10, after a very publicized pregnancy (Cardi B confirmed she was expecting during her performance on Saturday Night Live in April). Kulture's birth was announced to the world in a manner only befitting her mother—sharing the name and birthdate with a nude maternity photo on Instagram.
The supermodel and her New York Giants football player husband welcomed Cali Clay Shepard on August 10. The couple took to Instagram to share adorable pictures from the delivery room, with Iman captioning "You were worth every push every contraction! Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard ❤️ Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3."