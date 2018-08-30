All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

After keeping her pregnancy as secret as possible, the youngest Jenner confirmed in a February Instagram post that she had given birth to a little girl, named Stormi Webster, on February 1.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she wrote. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could."

