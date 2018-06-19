Today's Top Stories
See Photos of Meghan and Harry at the Royal Ascot Races with the Royal Family

Always love a good fascinator.

Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed the weekend celebrating their cousin's wedding, and now they're off to the races with the rest of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at the Royal Ascot 2018 (think: the British version of the Kentucky Derby) to watch the races in the Queen's royal box.

Meghan looked stunning in a white Givenchy collared dress and Philip Treacy fascinator. She's been experimenting with different styles since she became a royal on May 19. This past weekend, she wore a blue flowy Oscar de la Renta dress to Princess Diana's niece's wedding. Before that, she headed to Cheshire with the Queen in an elegant, high-neck Givenchy belted dress.

Splash News
Splash News
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Also in attendance at the races is the Queen, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie. Unfortunately, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were missing from the crowd. Fun fact: Kate Middleton didn't make an appearance at the races until five years after she married Prince William.

Meghan and Harry will present the winning trophy at 4:20 p.m. London time (11:20 a.m. EST) for the St. James' Palace Stakes race.

