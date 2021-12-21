Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw Just Said She’d Consider Playing Meghan Markle on “The Crown”

If you’re a fan of The Crown, you’ve probably had one question on your mind for a while: Who will play Meghan Markle in future seasons? While we don’t have an exact answer just yet, actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw recently revealed that she would be “flattered” to take on the role.

In her cover interview with Tatler, Mbatha-Raw sounded genuinely surprised that viewers are rooting for her to play the Duchess of Sussex. "Oh my God, that's hilarious," she said. She then added, “I’d be very flattered; I’d have to consider it.”

The British actress, known for her turns in Doctor Who, The Morning Show, and Loki, is no stranger to the world of royalty. In 2018, she was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), an order of chivalry that rewards contributions to the arts and sciences. The award was given during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where she got to meet Prince Charles.

Mbatha-Raw was shocked that the Prince of Wales recognized her from Doctor Who, and even mentioned that he had visited the set in the past. "I thought, 'Oh my God, is Prince Charles a Whovian?'" she told Tatler.

The actress also noted how charmed Americans seem to be by the Royal Family: “It sort of feels like a fairytale from an American viewpoint.” She also said that while she has yet to meet Prince Harry and Meghan in person, she feels sympathetic towards them and wishes them the best of luck in their transition.

While we wait to see if this casting dream becomes a reality, we’re already super excited for Season 5 of The Crown, scheduled to air on Netflix sometime in late 2022. The cast will be as star-studded as ever, featuring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret.

Series creator Peter Morgan has already revealed that he plans to end the show after Season 6—and that he has no plans to feature Harry and Meghan’s royal exit as a storyline. But seeing as he previously claimed that the show would end after Season 5, we’re not giving up hope just yet.