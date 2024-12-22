Hailey Bieber's Gorgeous New Ring Is a Tribute to Her Baby Son
The new bling incorporates both her and baby Jack's birthstones.
What's better than jewelry adorned with your birthstone? The answer might be jewelry that also incorporates your loved ones' birthstones. At least, that's the case for Hailey Bieber, who just debuted a new ring that features her and her son's birthstones.
In an Instagram Story post on Saturday, Bieber revealed a ring inlaid with two jewels, one labeled "Jack" and one labeled "Mama." The makeup mogul's captions are a nod to her and Justin Bieber's son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom the couple welcomed in August.
Jack's portion of the massive new ring is a square-cut peridot, one of the traditional August birthstones. Meanwhile, the "mama" stone is a topaz in a teardrop cut, a fitting stone for Bieber's Nov. 22 birthday.
This isn't the first time the 28-year-old has sported bling in honor of her son. In September, Bieber showed off a diamond-studded "mom" ring on her Instagram Stories. (That ring, designed by Los Angeles-based jeweler Isa Grutman, retails for a cool $1,980.)
While the couple hasn't shared many photos of their newborn, they're clearly over the moon about expanding their family. In August, an unnamed source told People that Justin was "already a great dad" and that the couple had "prayed for" a child. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin," the source told the magazine.
Hailey also told Glamour U.K. in October that she's excited to take up "cold plunging" again now that she's given birth. Amid the chaos of raising a newborn, the model is still making time for herself, too. And thanks to her creative jewelry, she's never far from baby Jack.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
