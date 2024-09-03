Hailey Bieber Enters Her "Mom" Jewelry Era With a New Diamond Ring

The piece is a touching tribute to her son, Jack Blue.

a collage of Hailey Bieber wearing an oval ring and a close up of her new diamond mom ring
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
last updated
in News

Model, Rhode founder, and '80s jewelry trend enthusiast Hailey Bieber is setting her chunky hoops aside for some more sentimental pieces this week. Specifically, her first "Mom" jewelry since announcing baby Jack Blues Bieber's arrival in August.

Bieber debuted a brand-new "MOM" ring in an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday, September 3, alongside her brown-orange twist on the fall leaf nail trend. The piece spells out her new role in chunky, diamond-studded letters that wrap around her index finger. It's a made-in-Los-Angeles design by jeweler Isa Grutman, retailing for $1,980. (Talk about a push present.)

Hailey Bieber shows her autumn leaves manicure in front of a wooden post with two big rings including a 'Mom' ring

Hailey Bieber showed off a manicure in an autumn leaves shade along with a diamond-encrusted "Mom" ring on Instagram.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Mom Ring
Isa Grutman Mom Ring

"MOM" jewelry is a fixture in Mother's Day gift guides and new-parent goody bags, but Bieber's goes a step further than the usual designs. Hers is set on a gold band that seamlessly coordinates with her $1.5 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, a piece husband Justin Bieber gave her for their vow renewals last spring.

Not many of Hailey Bieber's fourth-trimester outfits have been spotted by the public since she announced baby Jack Blues's birth last month. In the weeks leading up to her son's arrival, Bieber pushed the boundaries of maternity style in lace catsuits, leather jackets, and crop tops. But she still wore a few meaningful pieces—like a bubble-letter Alex Moss necklace set with a "B" for her family's name.

Hailey Bieber gets into a car wearing an oval diamond ring with a black jacket

Hailey Bieber debuted her new oval diamond ring in her pregnancy announcement.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pavé Bubble Letter Monogram Necklace
By Anthropologie Pavé Bubble Letter Monogram Necklace

Celebrity moms like Hailey Bieber aren't shy about celebrating parenthood with their accessories. Many famous moms, including Meghan Markle, own Jennifer Meyer's nameplate necklaces set with "mom" or "mummy." Designers at every point on the fashion spectrum also design their take on parenthood jewelry, too. As Bieber can attest, "MOM" is a title to wear proudly, and in diamonds.

Shop Mom Jewelry Inspired by Hailey Bieber

14k Small Pave Mama Script Ring, Size 6.5
Sydney Evan 14k Small Pave Mama Script Ring

Mom Pavé Heart Ring
Pandora Mom Pavé Heart Ring

18k Mama Pendant Necklace
Jennifer Meyer 18k Mama Pendant Necklace

Mama Script Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott Mama Script Pendant Necklace

Zales Diamond Accent

Zales Diamond Accent "mom" Ring in 10k Gold

Topics
Hailey Bieber
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸