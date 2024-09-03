Model, Rhode founder, and '80s jewelry trend enthusiast Hailey Bieber is setting her chunky hoops aside for some more sentimental pieces this week. Specifically, her first "Mom" jewelry since announcing baby Jack Blues Bieber's arrival in August.

Bieber debuted a brand-new "MOM" ring in an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday, September 3, alongside her brown-orange twist on the fall leaf nail trend. The piece spells out her new role in chunky, diamond-studded letters that wrap around her index finger. It's a made-in-Los-Angeles design by jeweler Isa Grutman, retailing for $1,980. (Talk about a push present.)

Hailey Bieber showed off a manicure in an autumn leaves shade along with a diamond-encrusted "Mom" ring on Instagram. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

"MOM" jewelry is a fixture in Mother's Day gift guides and new-parent goody bags, but Bieber's goes a step further than the usual designs. Hers is set on a gold band that seamlessly coordinates with her $1.5 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, a piece husband Justin Bieber gave her for their vow renewals last spring.

Not many of Hailey Bieber's fourth-trimester outfits have been spotted by the public since she announced baby Jack Blues's birth last month. In the weeks leading up to her son's arrival, Bieber pushed the boundaries of maternity style in lace catsuits, leather jackets, and crop tops. But she still wore a few meaningful pieces—like a bubble-letter Alex Moss necklace set with a "B" for her family's name.

Hailey Bieber debuted her new oval diamond ring in her pregnancy announcement. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrity moms like Hailey Bieber aren't shy about celebrating parenthood with their accessories. Many famous moms, including Meghan Markle, own Jennifer Meyer's nameplate necklaces set with "mom" or "mummy." Designers at every point on the fashion spectrum also design their take on parenthood jewelry, too. As Bieber can attest, "MOM" is a title to wear proudly, and in diamonds.

