Hailey Bieber Tells the World Her Marriage to Justin Is Fine—Through Literal Easter Eggs

Justin and Hailey Bieber are two peas in a pod—or maybe two eggs in a basket?

The couple celebrated Easter together on Sunday, complete with hand-decorated chocolate eggs that looked almost too pretty to eat. Hailey shared photos of the sweet treats on her Instagram Story, adding a string of chick and egg emojis. She also posted a selfie with a bunny-ears filter, writing, "Happy Easter."

In addition to the Easter snaps, Hailey also reposted a few posts from her skincare line, rhode, showing her wearing bunny ears with a black one-piece swimsuit . (Hey, if you happen to have sexy bunny pics, why wouldn't you share them on Easter?)

Hailey and Justin's chocolate Easter eggs (Image credit: Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

Hailey's Easter pics come after she denied rumors about her and Justin's marriage being in trouble last month.

"Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong," Hailey wrote on Instagram Stories on March 5. "Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion… So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

In at least one case, though, those rumors were coming from inside the family. In February, Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, reshared a now-deleted Instagram post asking fans to pray for the couple . The post's vagueness had fans worried—but Hailey assured them there's nothing out of the ordinary to see here.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber A photo posted by haileybieber on

The model also shared a 30th birthday post for her man on March 1, writing, "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are." Hailey and Justin are living their best lives, rumors be damned.