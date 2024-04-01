Hailey Bieber Tells the World Her Marriage to Justin Is Fine—Through Literal Easter Eggs

Justin and Hailey Bieber are two peas in a pod—or maybe two eggs in a basket?
The couple celebrated Easter together on Sunday, complete with hand-decorated chocolate eggs that looked almost too pretty to eat. Hailey shared photos of the sweet treats on her Instagram Story, adding a string of chick and egg emojis. She also posted a selfie with a bunny-ears filter, writing, "Happy Easter."
In addition to the Easter snaps, Hailey also reposted a few posts from her skincare line, rhode, showing her wearing bunny ears with a black one-piece swimsuit. (Hey, if you happen to have sexy bunny pics, why wouldn't you share them on Easter?)
Hailey's Easter pics come after she denied rumors about her and Justin's marriage being in trouble last month.
"Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong," Hailey wrote on Instagram Stories on March 5. "Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion… So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."
In at least one case, though, those rumors were coming from inside the family. In February, Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, reshared a now-deleted Instagram post asking fans to pray for the couple. The post's vagueness had fans worried—but Hailey assured them there's nothing out of the ordinary to see here.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber
A photo posted by haileybieber on
The model also shared a 30th birthday post for her man on March 1, writing, "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are." Hailey and Justin are living their best lives, rumors be damned.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are Reportedly “Very Upset” That Their Uncle, King Charles, Has Snubbed Them from Taking on Royal Duties
“It seems mean that the girls aren’t being used at all when they have made it clear they want to be of service.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Thank You, Jennifer Lawrence, for This Spring Outfit Template
The actress's cozy-chic pairing is perfect for transitional weather.
By India Roby Published
-
Princess Kate Has Helped Heal Unease Between King Charles and Prince William, Royal Expert Says
The relationship between father and son “hasn’t always been the easiest.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Justin Bieber Was Asked to Perform With Usher at the Super Bowl But "Wasn't Feeling It"
Usher performing at the Super Bowl, Justin Bieber at a hockey game.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Marriage Apparently Works Because of Three Major Reasons
The Biebers are five years into marriage and are “in a good place” after navigating “growing pains.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Just In Case You Thought There Was Trouble In Paradise with the Biebers, Let These Photos Speak for Themselves
Divorce rumors? What divorce rumors?
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Are a Mixture of Friendly Smiles and Rude Gestures at Lakers Game
The BFFs exhibited a wide range of interactions with the ever-present cameras.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Wears $16,000 Worth of Body Jewelry—Oh, and a Bikini, Too
While your eyes linger on the jewelry, don't miss her clever product placement in the photo.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
If Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Back Together, We Might Have Hailey Bieber To Thank
Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly spent New Year's Eve in Barbados with the Biebers and other mutual friends.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Hailey and Justin Bieber Have a Cozy Date Night At The Toronto Maple Leafs Game
Just the two of them. Plus thousands of screaming hockey (and Bieber) fans.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
No, Hailey Bieber Is Not Making a Fashion Statement with These Heavy-Duty Shades She Wore in a Recent TikTok
She’s a total trendsetter, yes—but that’s decidedly not what she’s going for here.
By Rachel Burchfield Published