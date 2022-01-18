Heidi Klum in a Fuchsia Pantsuit Is The Ultimate Workwear Inspiration for 2022

Heidi Klum has once again completely nailed professional dressing, Legally Blonde-style. What, like it's hard?

The model and TV personality recently stepped out in Beverly Hills to film Making the Cut, the fashion design competition show she hosts alongside Tim Gunn.

On this occasion, Klum is sure to have turned many a head in her fuchsia pantsuit, with an oversized blazer, wide-legged pants and a matching turtleneck crop top. She paired the eye-catching ensemble with elegant red pumps, giant frameless pink sunglasses, and a hot pink fluffy mini bag with a pair of eyes and 3D lashes on it.

Beauty-wise, Klum wore her long highlighted blonde hair down, framing her face perfectly with her cool-girl curtain bangs, and her long nails were painted red to match her shoes.

(Image credit: Getty/RB/Bauer-Griffin)

Alongside his co-host, the elegant Gunn wore a pinstripe blue suit, a checked white and blue shirt, a red, white and blue striped tie, and brown dress shoes.

(Image credit: Getty/RB/Bauer-Griffin )

Both Klum and Gunn are clearly pros at this whole "dressing for work" thing... excuse me as I stare down regretfully at my ratty leggings. That said, the two spoke to Marie Claire about their WFH style in April 2020, reassuring us that when they're not likely to get papped in Beverly Hills—say, because there's a global pandemic doing the rounds—they're just like us all.

"I've talked to people who say if they get dressed as though they're going to work it instills in them a stronger sense of normalcy, but I disagree," Gunn told us. "It would make it feel stranger if I'm dressed for work but I'm not going to work. But people have different points of view."

Klum doubled down, "On Sunday, I stayed in pajamas all day. I'm definitely not a fashionista in my house right now. It's more How can I tackle everything? and that's what I'm wearing... I feel like there is no right or wrong, right now."

Everything in moderation—even workwear fashion.