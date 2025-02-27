Here's What Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Really Thinks About Taylor Swift
Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?
Taylor Swift is basically a part of the Kansas City Chiefs at this point. She attends games. She roots hard for boyfriend Travis Kelce. She literally made the hugely popular sport of football even more popular. People are buying Chiefs merch who didn't give a damn about the NFL two years ago—it's really a thing. So, really, it's no surprise that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid feels positively towards the pop star, and in a new interview, he shared some kind words about how she handles the scrutiny she's under.
For instance, at the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, Swift was booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans in the crowd when she was shown on the jumbotron. She was then defended by some famous names, including Serena Williams and Erin Andrews. And now, Reid has spoken out, too, .
As reported by E! News, Reid called Swift's situation in the public eye a "tough deal" during a recent appearance on Pro Football Talk. "She’s a good girl. She handles that whole thing the right way. Kelce, I think, does a great job of handling it," he added.
Reid also said that Swift is part of the team. "Like the other girlfriends and wives, they're part of it. That’s all part of the process."
This is not the first time Reid has spoken out about Swift and Kelce's relationship. In a July 2024 interview with Scoop City, Reid shared why he thinks the football player and singer are a good match.
"I think it's great for him. He can handle it," Reid said of Kelce. "I think there's a great escape for him. I said that about Taylor, too. She comes to the game, she can kind of escape having to be the show, and Travis can do that. When he goes to her concerts, she's the star and he can be hanging out there and be the support, the water boy."
The only issue Reid might have with Swift? She didn't make enough baked goods for him. Speaking with Pro Football Talk in February 2024, he shared how Swift really won over the team. "She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts. So it was over, she knew right where to go." He continued, laughing, "She didn't give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn't give me one."
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
