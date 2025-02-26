Travis Kelce Shares How Taylor Swift Lifts Him Up When He's "Depressed"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for nearly two years, and their relationship has progressed from milestone to milestone. From cheering on career achievements to enjoying family gatherings, this duo always has each other's backs. In the Feb. 26 episode of his podcast, "New Heights," the Kansas City Chiefs player opened up about how his girlfriend helps lift his mood.

After the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl 2025, Travis's big brother Jason Kelce, 37, asked if he listened to sad music when he was "depressed."

"I just listen to Taylor's music," Travis admitted. "She has something for everything."

"That's fair, that's a good point," Jason—a retired Eagles player—said, adding, "no matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music."

"And how the Eagles broke my heart," Travis quipped.

The Kelce brothers shared their favorite sad songs on this week's episode of "New Heights." (Image credit: Youtube/New Heights Podcast)

Swift and Kelce shared a hug after his team won the AFC Championships in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Travis Kelce attended several shows while his girlfriend was on the road for the Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason shared his own musical tastes, explaining he turns to “sad country” when he's upset. "No matter how bad I’m feeling, there’s a country guy who is singing about it and feeling way worse for me, and that gives me joy," the former NFL star shared.

Travis also mused that "the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find the dark first," adding, "I listen to music that is very telling of my mood, yes."

The NFL tight end previously shared that his favorite Swift songs included "Blank Space," "Cruel Summer" and "So High School"—a song that's widely assumed to have been written about Travis. Perhaps that's his go-to feel-good tune?