Travis Kelce Shares How Taylor Swift Lifts Him Up When He's "Depressed"
He feels "So High School."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for nearly two years, and their relationship has progressed from milestone to milestone. From cheering on career achievements to enjoying family gatherings, this duo always has each other's backs. In the Feb. 26 episode of his podcast, "New Heights," the Kansas City Chiefs player opened up about how his girlfriend helps lift his mood.
After the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl 2025, Travis's big brother Jason Kelce, 37, asked if he listened to sad music when he was "depressed."
"I just listen to Taylor's music," Travis admitted. "She has something for everything."
"That's fair, that's a good point," Jason—a retired Eagles player—said, adding, "no matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music."
"And how the Eagles broke my heart," Travis quipped.
Jason shared his own musical tastes, explaining he turns to “sad country” when he's upset. "No matter how bad I’m feeling, there’s a country guy who is singing about it and feeling way worse for me, and that gives me joy," the former NFL star shared.
Travis also mused that "the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find the dark first," adding, "I listen to music that is very telling of my mood, yes."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The NFL tight end previously shared that his favorite Swift songs included "Blank Space," "Cruel Summer" and "So High School"—a song that's widely assumed to have been written about Travis. Perhaps that's his go-to feel-good tune?
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Makes Her Electric Return to the Runway
She hasn't hit the catwalk since a stroll with her mom in the '90s.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
I’m Swapping Sweaters for These Breezy Vacation Must-Haves
Plus, these finds are all on sale.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
This British Royal Led a Secret Double Life With Queen Elizabeth's Blessing
The Kensington Palace resident came up with an unusual idea that the late Queen "supported."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Forget 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Because Taylor Swift Could Be Dropping a Whole New Album Soon
There's a lot going on at the moment.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Travis Kelce's Romance With Taylor Swift "Felt Different" From His Previous Relationships, According to Jason Kelce
"You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift Made Travis Stop Being So Much Like Peter Pan
Travis Kelce (Taylor's Version).
By Lia Beck Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Might Have Just Made Their Biggest Commitment Yet
It's also destroying their house.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Looks Like Kylie Kelce Didn't Love Taylor Swift Being Booed at the Super Bowl Either
The Instagram "like" says it all.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Why Kylie Kelce Didn’t Eat the Home-Cooked Meal Taylor Swift Made for Her During a Double Date with Travis and Jason Kelce
"This is going to sound terrible..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Family “Would Love to See" Him and Taylor Swift "Spend Their Lives Together"
“They’ve never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Felt "Helpless" When Taylor Swift Was Booed at the Super Bowl: "It Broke His Heart"
The NFL tight end "always protects" the singer.
By Amy Mackelden Published