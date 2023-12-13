Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Her 4th Child: "Surprise Surprise!"

Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth baby!
The actress just announced the happy news that she and her husband Matthew Koma are expecting their third child together after daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2. Duff also shares son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, per Us Weekly.
Duff posted their family Christmas card on Instagram, which showed the little ones being mischievous as their mom posed in pink pajamas, clearly showing off a baby bump.
On the front, the card read, "So much for silent nights," and "Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie crew." (Bair is Koma's real name.)
On the back, the sweet piece of mail featured some more family pics and the words, "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!"
Duff captioned the Instagram post, "Surprise Surprise!"
Ashley Benson commented, "Yessss" while Jenna Dewan said, "Ahh congrats !!!" and Elle Fanning wrote, "woohoooo" with red heart emojis.
Well wishes also poured in from Jaclyn Hill, Alyson Stoner, Mandy Moore, Lucy Hale, Dakota Fanning and more.
When Duff was pregnant with little Mae, she opened up about a painful—but thankfully not dangerous—symptom she was experiencing during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"I texted my midwife the other day and I was like, 'What's up with the stabbing pains in my vagina? I'm not feeling this,'" the Lizzie McGuire star said at the time.
"It feels awful, like you're being struck by lightning! And she just wrote back and she was like, 'Oh, lightning crotch,' like it was no big thing. And I was like, 'This is quite traumatic.'"
Mae was born in March 2021, with Duff sharing a beautiful family photo with the newborn.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
