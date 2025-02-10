Travis Kelce Felt "Helpless" When Taylor Swift Was Booed at the Super Bowl: "It Broke His Heart"

Unfortunately, Super Bowl LIX was pretty disastrous for Travis Kelce. Not only did his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, but his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also got booed by the crowd in New Orleans.

Unsurprisingly, Swift didn't join Kelce on the field after his devastating loss. But the NFL tight end was allegedly acutely aware of how his superstar girlfriend might be feeling.

"Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless," a source told the Daily Mail after the game. "Seeing the look on her face got to him."

According to the outlet's source, Kelce is an incredibly protective partner, making Sunday's booing even more painful for him to witness. "He always protects her and it broke his heart," the source alleged. "He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this."

Travis Kelce looks despondent after losing the Super Bowl 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The outlet's source also suggested that Swift was likely booed because fans of the Philadelphia Eagles "feel she is a traitor of sorts—being from Pennsylvania and even wearing Eagles gear prior to dating [Kelce]." Regardless, Kelce allegedly felt it "unnecessary for Trump to take a dig at" Swift, particularly as the NFL player had announced it was "a great honor" the president would be at the Super Bowl.

The Daily Mail's source also referenced Swift's recent loss at the Grammys, suggesting that the couple have experienced some huge defeats between them. "After Taylor being shut out for a Grammy and Travis losing the biggest game of the year, it just hasn't been a good week for them," the source noted. "But he knows that even though this is not a happy ending to the season, having her love gives him so much joy."

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift watch the Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being booed at one point, the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer had a plethora of friends and family members at her side throughout the night. Swift was joined in her box by Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and close friends Ashley Avignone, Ice Spice, Ross Travis, Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Danielle Haim.