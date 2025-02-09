Is Taylor Swift's 2025 Super Bowl "T" Necklace Actually Her Grammys Leg Chain?
I thought that looked familiar....
At the 2025 Super Bowl, Taylor Swift's "T" necklace could stand for three things: "Taylor," "Travis," or "touchdown."
Just before kick-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9, Swift debuted a Super Bowl outfit with a startling, sentimental detail. She appeared to repurpose the Lorraine Schwartz leg chain she wore to the 2025 Grammys as a necklace, wrapping it twice around her neck like a choker. Of all the meaningful pieces she could choose for boyfriend Travis Kelce's biggest game of the year, it's a particularly special one: Swift co-designed the piece with the jewelry designer before last week's red carpet.
🏈| A better look at Taylor's full fit arriving at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/eVjA6UOp1DFebruary 9, 2025
Back at the 2025 Grammys, Swift wrapped the piece around her upper thigh in an apparent reference to the Tortured Poets Department song "Guilty as Sin?", coordinating with a ruby red Vivienne Westwood dress.
The "T" necklace (Taylor's Super Bowl Version) was one of a few red pieces—alongside a Givenchy bag and Retrouvai ruby ring— punctuating a crisp white blazer by Saint Laurent, white tank top, and jean shorts. Swift and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer let the necklace shine under relatively understated Super Bowl glam, including a bouncy blow-out and red lipstick. (Exact credits for Swift's full Super Bowl look are still forthcoming; Marie Claire will update this post as they're made available.)
Speaking to Vanity Fair about the design, Lorraine Schwartz said the "T" necklace-slash-chain was almost entirely the singer's "vision." "She has ideas that she really wants to bring to life, and then we help her bring it to life in our jewels," Schwartz told the outlet.
Taylor Swift has peppered her Chiefs game outfits with pointed references to her relationship here and there. At the 2024-2025 season opener, she chose a pair of diamond earrings from the label Three Stories named the "Long Love"—a sweet nod to her bond with Kelce. Rubies and pink diamonds from David Yurman, Retrouvai, Effy Jewelry, Mejuri, and BonBonWhims—among countless other brands—have also helped Swift show her Chiefs pride down to her fingertips throughout the season.
Last year's Super Bowl allowed Swift to let her supportive WAG flag fly. Her jewelry stack included an "87" pendant (Kelce's number) by Stephanie Gottleib and a romantic red heart earring by The Last Line. Swift's lineup of earrings also included a tiny Jacquie Aiche "T" pavé diamond hoop—standing for both "Taylor" and "Travis."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelce seems to support Swift's jewelry wardrobe and even picks out icy pieces to help her make the whole place shimmer. In January, reports surfaced that the Chiefs tight end had gifted his pop star girlfriend a $32,000 Cartier watch lined with diamonds. That piece didn't appear in her Super Bowl outfit, but hey—there was plenty of "Bejeweled" to go around.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 2025 Glam Scores the Game's First Touchdown
The pop star kicked the game off with winged eyeliner, tousled bangs, and her favorite lipstick.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift Is All Business at the 2025 Super Bowl
She channeled game-winning energy in a strong-shouldered white suit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Meghan Markle Wears Olive Green at the Invictus Games
The Duchess of Sussex arrived in a camel coat before revealing her coordinating sweater, skirt, and heels.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift's 2025 Super Bowl Outfit Exudes Game-Winning Energy With a Power Blazer and White Boots
She channeled game-winning energy in a strong-shouldered white suit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Styles a Super Bowl-Eve Rich Girl Coat With $6,450-Worth of Designer Accessories
The singer co-signs the Penny Lane and Yeti coat trends.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Makes Her Feelings Known in Simkhai's "Joy" Mini Dress for Travis Kelce Date
The superstar's emotions were on full display at a New Orleans dinner date ahead of the Super Bowl.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The 12 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards Are Crowd-Favorites
They're crowd and fashion critic favorites.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Did Selena Gomez Skip a 2025 Critics' Choice Awards Gown Despite Her Nomination?
The best-dressed list missed the Best Song nominee.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Ariana Grande's 2025 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Look Is Giving Glinda Goes to the Ballet
The first-time nominee dazzled in Dior.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kari Vettese Is "Not Surprised" Celebrities Love Her Label's Tubular Dresses
Kari Vettese knows what A-listers really want: to look like a mermaid off the coast of Italy.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Walks the Calvin Klein Runway in Front of Its Original Muses: Kate Moss and Christy Turlington
The brand's runway return came with a supermodel reunion.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated