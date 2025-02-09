At the 2025 Super Bowl, Taylor Swift's "T" necklace could stand for three things: "Taylor," "Travis," or "touchdown."

Just before kick-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9, Swift debuted a Super Bowl outfit with a startling, sentimental detail. She appeared to repurpose the Lorraine Schwartz leg chain she wore to the 2025 Grammys as a necklace, wrapping it twice around her neck like a choker. Of all the meaningful pieces she could choose for boyfriend Travis Kelce's biggest game of the year, it's a particularly special one: Swift co-designed the piece with the jewelry designer before last week's red carpet.

🏈| A better look at Taylor's full fit arriving at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/eVjA6UOp1DFebruary 9, 2025

Back at the 2025 Grammys, Swift wrapped the piece around her upper thigh in an apparent reference to the Tortured Poets Department song "Guilty as Sin?", coordinating with a ruby red Vivienne Westwood dress.

The "T" necklace (Taylor's Super Bowl Version) was one of a few red pieces—alongside a Givenchy bag and Retrouvai ruby ring— punctuating a crisp white blazer by Saint Laurent, white tank top, and jean shorts. Swift and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer let the necklace shine under relatively understated Super Bowl glam, including a bouncy blow-out and red lipstick. (Exact credits for Swift's full Super Bowl look are still forthcoming; Marie Claire will update this post as they're made available.)

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the design, Lorraine Schwartz said the "T" necklace-slash-chain was almost entirely the singer's "vision." "She has ideas that she really wants to bring to life, and then we help her bring it to life in our jewels," Schwartz told the outlet.

Taylor Swift attended the 2025 Grammys with a custom Lorraine Schwartz leg chain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Across the stadium, it was hard to see the most special detail in Swift's Super Bowl look: her "T" chain repurposed as a necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has peppered her Chiefs game outfits with pointed references to her relationship here and there. At the 2024-2025 season opener, she chose a pair of diamond earrings from the label Three Stories named the "Long Love"—a sweet nod to her bond with Kelce. Rubies and pink diamonds from David Yurman, Retrouvai, Effy Jewelry, Mejuri, and BonBonWhims—among countless other brands—have also helped Swift show her Chiefs pride down to her fingertips throughout the season.

Taylor Swift kicked off the 2024-2025 NFL season with "Long Love" earrings by Three Stories Jewelry—a pair she would bring back for her pre-Super Bowl outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year's Super Bowl allowed Swift to let her supportive WAG flag fly. Her jewelry stack included an "87" pendant (Kelce's number) by Stephanie Gottleib and a romantic red heart earring by The Last Line. Swift's lineup of earrings also included a tiny Jacquie Aiche "T" pavé diamond hoop—standing for both "Taylor" and "Travis."

For the 2024 Super Bowl, Swift wore several meaningful pieces including a Chiefs-red ruby necklace and an "87" diamond pendant. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce seems to support Swift's jewelry wardrobe and even picks out icy pieces to help her make the whole place shimmer. In January, reports surfaced that the Chiefs tight end had gifted his pop star girlfriend a $32,000 Cartier watch lined with diamonds. That piece didn't appear in her Super Bowl outfit, but hey—there was plenty of "Bejeweled" to go around.