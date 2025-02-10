Taylor Swift Didn't Join Travis Kelce on the Field After Kansas City's Disappointing Loss at the 2025 Super Bowl

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles became the new Super Bowl champions, beating the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl in both 2023 and 2024.

The loss meant that the Chiefs failed to achieve their collective team dream of becoming the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row and the whole team is undoubtedly disappointed by the loss—including Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Kelce looked visibly disappointed walking off the field at halftime, when the Eagles had a 24-0 lead over the Chiefs, and again while congratulating Philadelphia players on their win after the end of the game.

Travis Kelce walking off the field at halftime during 2025 Super Bowl, when the Philadelphia Eagles were up 24-0 over the Kansas City Chiefs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Travis Kelce congratulating Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles following the Kansas City Chiefs's loss at the 2025 Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Swift famously joined Kelce on the field to celebrate the Chief's victory last year, she understandably didn't join him on the field after the team's loss on Sunday night, as Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs left the field quickly this year while the Eagles celebrated their 40-22 win over the two-time reigning champs.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrating after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift has been a consistent presence at Kelce's games since they started dating in mid-2023, attending as many games as her schedule and security concerns will allow.

Taylor Swift celebrating with Travis Kelce after the Chief's win at the AFC Championship Game ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Super Bowl on Sunday night, Swift's stress was palpable as the Chief's fell behind during the first half of the game, both in photos taken of the singer in the stands and in the lone clip of her from the broadcast, which quickly went viral and inspired a slew of jokes on social media.

Even though Swift and Kelce's post-game reunion wasn't captured on camera this time around, it's the safest of bets that the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer is privately showering her boyfriend with love and support following the loss.

The pair have consistently supported each other in their respective careers and, in the rare moments when they've talked publicly about their relationship, what they've had to say has been nothing but glowing. While speaking to press in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Kelce gushed about Swift and how dating the notoriously high-achieving singer has inspired him in his own career.

“Her work ethic, what I saw on that tour last year, was pretty remarkable,” he told reporters, according to People. “I mean, to see the week in, week out traveling from one country to the next.”