The Met Gala will shine a little less bright this year. Blake Lively, who many consider a style icon, will not grace the 2023 Met Gala’s red carpet. During a grand re-opening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue in New York City, the Gossip Girl star answered reporters’ questions about whether or not people will see her at the high-profile event.

"You will not," Lively said, according to People . She added, "But I will be watching." She was later complimented on her 2022 ensemble, to which she replied, "Thank you, that's very sweet. I'll be wearing that on my couch on Monday."

Last year, the It Ends With Us actress and husband Ryan Reynolds served as co-chairs alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Reynolds donned a velvet tux and white bow tie. Lively went all out with her ensemble: an Atelier Versace gown, opera gloves, drop earrings, and a crown. She also changed her look with a quick costume change as her bow became a long blue train.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 Met Gala. (Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Of course, that’s not where her memorable Met Gala looks end. She’s been a Met Gala staple since her debut in 2008. Lively attends most years with Reynolds and often is featured on best-dressed lists.

The actress didn’t explain why she’s missing this year’s event. However, she recently welcomed her and Reynolds’ fourth child. The couple also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

It’s safe to say her presence will be missed.