Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Cate Blanchett's Outfit Together During Wardrobe Malfunction

Jamie Lee Curtis is a real girl's girl.

At a recent fan screening for their new movie Borderlands, Curtis held her costar Cate Blanchett's outfit together as the Tár actress experienced an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

The Freaky Friday star stood very closely behind her costar as the latter spoke to Entertainment Tonight. Blanchett was wearing a very fun, very elaborate, and presumably very heavy halter top embellished with actual spoons, and the interviewer, Denny Directo, was clearly trying to determine what on Earth was happening, and why Curtis was crashing the interview.

"What's going on right now?" the reporter asked the actresses.

"Nothing," both women said.

"You know what is going on?" Curtis then added. "I've got her back."

Cate Blanchett wears the top embellished with real spoons which caused her an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Directo asked about the significance of the spoons, Blanchett said, clearly amused, "The spoons? I play the spoons. Everyone wants to play the spoons..?"

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Curtis chimed in, "And! I'm in The Bear, and they had an entire episode called 'Forks,' so we're covering all of the culinary stuff."

After this, the reporter presumably felt that the conversation had warmed up enough for him to ask, "Now, are you holding her up right now?"

At this point, both women confirmed that that was in fact what was happening.

Directo also brought up rumors that Curtis takes care of everyone on the set of her movies, and Blanchett agreed, "On every single movie that Jamie makes, she is the den mother."

Borderlands, a summer-friendly action/sci-fi movie, is out in theaters now, and also stars Ariana Greenblatt, Gina Gershon, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, among others.