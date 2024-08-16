Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Cate Blanchett's Outfit Together During Wardrobe Malfunction

Women... holding up women.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett attend "Borderlands" Special Los Angeles Fan Event at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 06, 2024 in Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Jamie Lee Curtis is a real girl's girl.

At a recent fan screening for their new movie Borderlands, Curtis held her costar Cate Blanchett's outfit together as the Tár actress experienced an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

The Freaky Friday star stood very closely behind her costar as the latter spoke to Entertainment Tonight. Blanchett was wearing a very fun, very elaborate, and presumably very heavy halter top embellished with actual spoons, and the interviewer, Denny Directo, was clearly trying to determine what on Earth was happening, and why Curtis was crashing the interview.

"What's going on right now?" the reporter asked the actresses.

"Nothing," both women said.

"You know what is going on?" Curtis then added. "I've got her back."

Cate Blanchett attends "Borderlands" Special Los Angeles Fan Event at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 06, 2024 in Hollywood, California

Cate Blanchett wears the top embellished with real spoons which caused her an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Directo asked about the significance of the spoons, Blanchett said, clearly amused, "The spoons? I play the spoons. Everyone wants to play the spoons..?"

Curtis chimed in, "And! I'm in The Bear, and they had an entire episode called 'Forks,' so we're covering all of the culinary stuff."

After this, the reporter presumably felt that the conversation had warmed up enough for him to ask, "Now, are you holding her up right now?"

At this point, both women confirmed that that was in fact what was happening.

Directo also brought up rumors that Curtis takes care of everyone on the set of her movies, and Blanchett agreed, "On every single movie that Jamie makes, she is the den mother."

Borderlands, a summer-friendly action/sci-fi movie, is out in theaters now, and also stars Ariana Greenblatt, Gina Gershon, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, among others.

Borderlands (2024) Official Trailer - Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black - YouTube Borderlands (2024) Official Trailer - Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black - YouTube
Watch On
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸