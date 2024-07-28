Jason Kelce Wore a Beret While Attending the 2024 Olympic Games and People Are Obsessed
When in...Paris!
Jason Kelce may have officially retired from the National Football League, but his fashion game is just starting!
On Saturday, July 27, the former Philadelphia Eagles center was spotted in Paris, France, cheering on the Team USA's women's field hockey match as they took on Argentina during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Pictured alongside his ride-or-die wife, Kylie, the famous brother of ultimate Swiftie Travis Kelce was seen wearing a blue USA sweatshirt and a stylish blue beret...because when in Paris, do as the Parisians do!
Photos of the former NFL star made their rounds on social media, leaving many fans to comment on how fashion-forward the 6′ 3″, 282 lbs athlete truly is (and continues to be).
"Jason Kelce is an absolute fashion icon in Paris at the Olympics checking out field hockey today with his wife Kylie," one account posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"The First Couple of Philadelphia (and fashion icon @JasonKelce) in Paris today cheering on the U.S Women’s Field Hockey Team," the official Eagles Nation account posted.
Unfortunately, the women's team lost to Argentina, 4-1, but that didn't keep Kelce from singing their praises or showing his enthusiasm for the games and his ability to attend in person.
“When we found out that we were going to have an opportunity to go to this, the more we thought about it, we were like, ‘Let’s take advantage of it now that we can actually do it,'" Kelce told the Associated Press. “We love sports, we love competition, we love world events. This is such a unique place where the entire world gets to come together and bond over competition and sports.”
The former NFL player went on to say that the game was “fun” to watch, and that he was “proud of the girls for how hard they fought.”
Kelce's wife, Kylie, played field hockey in college at Cabrini University. In March, she joined Team USA's vry own Ashley Sessa and Kelee Lepage to film a TikTok and join an interview for NBC Philadelphia, People reported.
“I would say I’ve always wanted to come and see (an) Olympic games,” Kylie Kelce told the Associated Press after Team USA's loss. “When they qualified to come to Paris, I was like, that kind of makes sense. And then when I got to sit down with Ashley and Kelee, it was kind of a no-brainer.
"Through and through, it made sense," she added. "We’re happy to be here.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
