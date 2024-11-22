Jason Statham "Has Nothing to Say About" Kristin Cavallari Calling Him Her "Hottest Hookup," Source Claims

The plot thickens.

Jason Statham has indirectly responded to Kristin Cavallari's claim that he was her "hottest hookup," and he was incredibly nonchalant about it all, if one source in the know is to be believed.

"The relationship with Kristin was so long ago that Jason has nothing to say about it," the insider told the Daily Mail. "He doesn't have it on his radar whatsoever. They aren't really paying attention to it."

The insider added, "Kristin hasn't given details or said Jason was the 'one that got away' or anything like that. They were together and the next thing that happened was they both got involved with the people they went on to marry and start families with."

Cavallari was married to Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022, and Statham has been in a relationship with supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2010, with the two sharing children Jack, 7, and Isabella, 2. Cavallari and Cutler are parents to Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8.

The Mail's source added, "At the end of the day Rosie is with Jason, she is unfazed by his exes."

It was Cavallari's friend Justin Anderson who first revealed the reality star's long-ago fling with Statham when the two participated in the TikTok "Suspect Challenge."

As Cavallari jogged past, Anderson said, "Suspect's hottest hookup, that she's never told anybody about, was with Jason Statham."

This made the mom of three laugh and say, "Oh my God, Justin!" as she covered her mouth with a hand.

Another revelation Anderson made in the video was, "Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back," which has also gotten fans talking.

Cavallari's ex-husband, Jay Cutler, was confirmed to be engaged to his current partner Samantha Robertson earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Cavallari has been single since she broke up with her boyfriend of several months Mark Estes, which she spoke about on her podcast dated Oct. 1.

That said, per Anderson, "Suspect prides herself on being independent, but she's always got a guy in rotation." Ah, friendship!