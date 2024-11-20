Jay Cutler Is Engaged Again, Just as Kristin Cavallari Addresses Affair Rumors From Their Marriage

Congratulations are in order!

Jay Cutler is engaged to his partner Samantha Robertson, sources have confirmed to People after Robertson was spotted wearing a very impressing ring on *that* finger at a premiere on Nov. 7.

As reported by People, the two made their relationship public in October 2023 via Instagram.

Neither of them has addressed the engagement news at time of writing.

Cutler was previously married to fellow reality TV star Kristin Cavallari between 2013 and 2020, and the two share children Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8.

They announced that they were divorcing in April 2020 via an Instagram statement which read, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Meanwhile, on Cavallari's latest podcast episode released Nov. 19, the TV star opened up about losing a female friendship over affair rumors during her marriage to Cutler.

"I’ve really had one adult friendship with a woman that blew up in my face," she explained on Let's Be Honest. "I felt as though one of my best friends at the time—who was on the Very Cavallari show—I don’t think she ever had an affair with my ex-husband. But the viewers of the show, season two, were accusing them of having an affair."

She continued, "I then started to notice that she was capitalizing on that. The way she would speak about him then on social media, how she just—she was trying to add fuel to the fire, and that's when I took a step back."

At this point, Cavallari wrote her friend an email in which she explained what her feelings were and said she was "very careful" not to attack or blame her friend. "And it blew up in my face," she said.

The podcast host then went on to explain that she won't stand for friendships where her feelings aren't respected, and said that if the situation were reversed and a friend was upset with her, she would apologize and take accountability for her actions.

Though she didn't name the friend, it's widely believed that she was referring to Kelly Henderson, per E! News.

Cavallari's love life has made headlines in recent times, as she was in a relationship with Mark Estes for a few months. In the end, they broke up because their age gap (Estes is 24 to Cavallari's 37) meant that their priorities in life were too different—though it sounds like they still have a lot of respect for each other.