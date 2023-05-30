Jennifer Garner Took Hers and Jennifer Lopez' Kids to Disneyland for a Sweet Day Out

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reignited their flame in 2021, tying the knot soon afterwards, the two have been spotted taking their respective kids out for quality time as a family—whether that was for a simple dinner or for a fun day out at Universal Studios.

Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner, and their families have previously been said to "get along great."

This statement still seems to be true, if some of the kids' long weekend plans are anything to go by. Garner was photographed at Disneyland with her daughter Seraphina, 14, and some of her friends, which included Emme, 15.

Considering their similar ages, what this looks like to me is that Seraphina and Emme have grown quite close since their parents got together, and it's super heartwarming to see.

TMZ published pictures from the group's day out at the Happiest Place on Earth, which showed Garner taking the kids around the park, and playing official photographer for them. Considering the actress has been a director and a producer on a handful of projects, I'm sure she knows a thing or two about what it takes to be behind the camera.

Affleck and Garner divorced in 2018, and the Tender Bar actor started dating his ex Jennifer Lopez again in 2021. They announced their engagement in April 2022 and married in July of that year.

While the famous couple has been spotted a little less in recent months, they demonstrated their commitment earlier this year by getting matching tattoos of infinity signs with the names "Jennifer" and "Ben" written around the outline.