Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Are Considering Having a Second Child, Source Claims

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have loved being parents since they welcomed their little one in early 2022—so much so that they're now apparently considering having a second child together.
"They’re thinking about having another child," a source told Us Weekly about the happy couple.
"At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family. They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second."
A rep for the Hunger Games star confirmed that Lawrence was pregnant back in September 2021, and she reportedly welcomed the baby in February 2022. It was later reported that the child was a little boy named Cy.
Whether or not the two decide to have another kid, I for one definitely enjoyed pregnant Jennifer Lawrence. She had jokes about how she "just had a ton of sex" during her break from acting, and didn't forget to fight for what she believes is right by attending the Women's March alongside Amy Schumer.
Of course, Lawrence is equally fabulous at all times—the latest example being from when she paired her princess-like Cannes red carpet gown with a pair of basic-ass flip flops while tackling the dangerous Film Festival steps.
As for Lawrence and Maroney's relationship, the two started dating in June 2018, got engaged in February 2019, got married in October of that year, and the rest is history.
Though the two are quite private, this hasn't stopped the actress from sometimes gushing about her husband. "'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?'" she told Catt Sadler (via People). "It's just—this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's—you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney." OMG.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
