Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Rare PDA With Husband After Announcing Pregnancy
So sweet!
Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney engaged in that rarest of things (for them) this weekend: a lil' cheeky PDA.
The spouses generally stay out of the public eye, but they opted out of their typical discretion on Sunday.
On the same day Lawrence and Maroney announced they were expecting their second child together, they were photographed heading out for lunch at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.
In photos published by @deuxmoi on Instagram, the actress and the art gallery director can be seen holding hands, smiling at each other, and sweetly kissing on the lips.
Lawrence looked characteristically stylish in an oversized Bode yellow button-up shirt with floral embroidery on the front pocket and lapel, a burgundy half-moon shoulder bag worn at hip height, wide black pants, and a pair of Hollywood-star sunglasses.
The Hunger Games actress had already worn the shirt back in August, styling it appropriately at the time for pre-Labor Day, with white pants, a white shirt, a woven tote bag and jelly shoes.
Lawrence and Maroney confirmed to Vogue on Sunday that they are expecting their second child together. The news came after the actress stepped out for dinner on Saturday night with her baby bump visible.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The parents-to-be first started dating circa 2018, got married and engaged the following year, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cy, in April 2022, as reported by People.
Lawrence's preference for privacy doesn't just extend to her relationship with Maroney: She is also staunchly protective of Cy's privacy (which it's probably fair to assume will also apply to her second child).
Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2021, she said, "every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla Take "Day of Rest" During Australia Royal Tour
The official visit marks the first substantial overseas trip for the couple since the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Makes Her Postpartum Red Carpet Debut in Fire Red Fendi
The model attended the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala and walked the red carpet for the first time since becoming a mom.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Cooke Maroney
The Oscar-winning actress showed off her baby bump while enjoying dinner in Los Angeles.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Meghan Markle Hires Adele and Jennifer Lawrence’s Stylist as Her “Hollywood Relaunch” Continues
Meghan isn’t known to have employed a stylist heretofore, even as a working royal.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
What Did Jennifer Lawrence Mouth to the Camera Last Night at the Golden Globes as Her Name Was Read?
We love a good one-liner.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence Were So Excited When Emma Stone Won a Golden Globe
The girl squad had the best reactions of the night.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up to Kylie Jenner That She Hasn’t Had Plastic Surgery—She Just Has a Really Talented Makeup Artist
Set the record straight, Jen!
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Being Turned Down for Lead Role in ‘Twilight’
“They turned me down immediately. I didn’t even get a callback.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Are Considering Having a Second Child, Source Claims
They're just thinking about it for the moment, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Has Reportedly Welcomed Her First Child With Cooke Maroney
Yay!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Had a "People-Pleasing" Problem Before Leaving the Spotlight
She's back in the public eye amid her pregnancy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published