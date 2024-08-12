While everyone else is drenched in butter yellow (Hailey Bieber) or brat green (Charli XCX), Jennifer Lawrence is thinking ahead to a fall 2024 color trend.

J.Law went shopping in New York City over the weekend in a red-on-red outfit. She wore a billowing poplin shirt with only two buttons secured in the middle, paired with red, flare corduroy pants. Both came from one of her favorite brands (The Row) and both dipped into a variation of the moody, wine-tone color trends set to rule fall 2024.

Jennifer Lawrence went shopping in a deep red set, a prelude to fall 2024's wine red color trend. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Jennifer Lawrence didn't make it a head-to-toe commitment in the stylings of runways like Gucci, Khaite, and Saint Laurent. Instead of adding a cherry-toned shoe or a burgundy bag, she accessorized with a black Dior saddle bag and suede slippers by Charvet.

The Hunger Games star has thus far spent summer in of-the-moment trends: a jelly sandal here, a splash of leopard print there, mesh flats every day in between. She's also expanded her luxury horizons with It girl accessories from St. Agni and Tory Burch, alongside her runway favorites from The Row, Loewe, and Alaïa.

Committing to red-on-deep-red is a bit of a style swerve based on her recent looks, but it's not totally unprecedented. With help from her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, Jennifer Lawrence has shown she's tapped in to major runway trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Milan and Paris. This coming season, as Marie Claire previously reported, is going to be dripping in burgundy and pinot noir red. It's an evolution from the fire engine tones Ferragamo has popularized under Maximilian Davis; now, designers are embracing darker, moodier tones evoking a glass of red wine.

A model walks down the Ferragamo Fall 2024 runway wearing head-to-toe red. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gucci was one of several houses turning to moody burgundy and wine tones for fall 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some celebrities have dipped a finger into the moody fall 2024 color trend, literally. Zendaya recently tried a maroon manicure while in London; over in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez had a custom "muted red" shade made by her go-to nail artist. Jennifer Lawrence is the first to embrace deep red off the runway, but all the signs say she won't be the last.

