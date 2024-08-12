Jennifer Lawrence Tests a Moody Fall 2024 Color Trend Months Early
She's sipping on the wine-tone look.
While everyone else is drenched in butter yellow (Hailey Bieber) or brat green (Charli XCX), Jennifer Lawrence is thinking ahead to a fall 2024 color trend.
J.Law went shopping in New York City over the weekend in a red-on-red outfit. She wore a billowing poplin shirt with only two buttons secured in the middle, paired with red, flare corduroy pants. Both came from one of her favorite brands (The Row) and both dipped into a variation of the moody, wine-tone color trends set to rule fall 2024.
Jennifer Lawrence didn't make it a head-to-toe commitment in the stylings of runways like Gucci, Khaite, and Saint Laurent. Instead of adding a cherry-toned shoe or a burgundy bag, she accessorized with a black Dior saddle bag and suede slippers by Charvet.
The Hunger Games star has thus far spent summer in of-the-moment trends: a jelly sandal here, a splash of leopard print there, mesh flats every day in between. She's also expanded her luxury horizons with It girl accessories from St. Agni and Tory Burch, alongside her runway favorites from The Row, Loewe, and Alaïa.
Committing to red-on-deep-red is a bit of a style swerve based on her recent looks, but it's not totally unprecedented. With help from her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, Jennifer Lawrence has shown she's tapped in to major runway trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Milan and Paris. This coming season, as Marie Claire previously reported, is going to be dripping in burgundy and pinot noir red. It's an evolution from the fire engine tones Ferragamo has popularized under Maximilian Davis; now, designers are embracing darker, moodier tones evoking a glass of red wine.
Some celebrities have dipped a finger into the moody fall 2024 color trend, literally. Zendaya recently tried a maroon manicure while in London; over in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez had a custom "muted red" shade made by her go-to nail artist. Jennifer Lawrence is the first to embrace deep red off the runway, but all the signs say she won't be the last.
Shop the Fall 2024 Color Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
