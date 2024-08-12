Jennifer Lawrence Tests a Moody Fall 2024 Color Trend Months Early

She's sipping on the wine-tone look.

Jennifer Lawrence shops in Manhattan wearing a red shirt and matching red pants referencing a fall 2024 color trend
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
While everyone else is drenched in butter yellow (Hailey Bieber) or brat green (Charli XCX), Jennifer Lawrence is thinking ahead to a fall 2024 color trend.

J.Law went shopping in New York City over the weekend in a red-on-red outfit. She wore a billowing poplin shirt with only two buttons secured in the middle, paired with red, flare corduroy pants. Both came from one of her favorite brands (The Row) and both dipped into a variation of the moody, wine-tone color trends set to rule fall 2024.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a red shirt and red pants from the row while on a shopping trip in new york

Jennifer Lawrence went shopping in a deep red set, a prelude to fall 2024's wine red color trend.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Andra Silk Shirt
The Row Andra Silk Shirt

Chan Cotton-Corduroy Pants
The Row Chan Cotton-Corduroy Pants

Jennifer Lawrence didn't make it a head-to-toe commitment in the stylings of runways like Gucci, Khaite, and Saint Laurent. Instead of adding a cherry-toned shoe or a burgundy bag, she accessorized with a black Dior saddle bag and suede slippers by Charvet.

a black dior saddle bag in front of a plain backdrop
Dior Saddle Bag with Strap

Suede Slippers
Charvet Suede Slippers

The Hunger Games star has thus far spent summer in of-the-moment trends: a jelly sandal here, a splash of leopard print there, mesh flats every day in between. She's also expanded her luxury horizons with It girl accessories from St. Agni and Tory Burch, alongside her runway favorites from The Row, Loewe, and Alaïa.

Committing to red-on-deep-red is a bit of a style swerve based on her recent looks, but it's not totally unprecedented. With help from her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, Jennifer Lawrence has shown she's tapped in to major runway trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Milan and Paris. This coming season, as Marie Claire previously reported, is going to be dripping in burgundy and pinot noir red. It's an evolution from the fire engine tones Ferragamo has popularized under Maximilian Davis; now, designers are embracing darker, moodier tones evoking a glass of red wine.

a model wears a bright red jacket from ferragamo while walking down the runway

A model walks down the Ferragamo Fall 2024 runway wearing head-to-toe red.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a model on the gucci runway wearing a red fall 2024 color trend

Gucci was one of several houses turning to moody burgundy and wine tones for fall 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some celebrities have dipped a finger into the moody fall 2024 color trend, literally. Zendaya recently tried a maroon manicure while in London; over in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez had a custom "muted red" shade made by her go-to nail artist. Jennifer Lawrence is the first to embrace deep red off the runway, but all the signs say she won't be the last.

Shop the Fall 2024 Color Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

Pocket Oversize Shirt
Mango Pocket Oversize Shirt

Jayde Seamed Corduroy Flare Pants
Free People Jayde Seamed Corduroy Flare Pants

Liza Pointed Toe Mule
Splendid Liza Pointed Toe Mule

