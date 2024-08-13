Jennifer Lawrence Repeats the Same Button-Up Shirt Outfit Two Days in a Row

Though Millennials have Disney Channel-induced trauma from the phrase "outfit repeater," adulthood has taught me that having a go-to outfit you can throw for a guaranteed a slay is a both a luxury and a blessing. (Just don't wear it in front of the same people, that's my only rule.)

Some of the most fashion-savvy stars repeat the same outfit again and again, but we no longer call it "repeating," instead it's a "signature look" or an "aesthetic." Take Jennifer Lawrence, for example.

This week, the No Hard Feelings actor wore the exact same outfit two days in a row, while out in New York City. She was photographed first on August 11, wearing a partially-buttoned, poplin shirt with matching corduroy pants—both repping a fall 2024 color trend and both hailing from The Row. She accessorized with yellow-lens sunglasses by Phoebe Philo and contrasting brown suede clogs. The very next day, Lawrence was, once again, photographed in a monochromatic 'fit—this time, all in black.

Jennifer Lawrence wears an all-black outfit in NYC. (Image credit: Diamond / BACKGRID)

Again, she wore an oversized button-up shirt and loose-fitting trousers. Since her look was so successful the first time around, she styled Pt. II with identical accessories. She reached for the same black-frame sunnies and another pair of clogs, in cobalt blue.

The Frankie Shop Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt $185 at Net-a-Porter

The Frankie Shop Sierra Jersey Wide-Leg Pants $250 at Net-a-Porter

Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly Sneaker $154.95 at Zappos

This summer, the fast-casual outfit combo has become Lawrence's daily uniform. Thus far, she's worn the outfit in almost every possible color, including: khaki and white, as well as the aforementioned red and black. She always pairs the look with a contrasting shoe and she always leaves a couple buttons undone.

On June 26, when Lawrence styled her white button-down and pants with red jelly shoes from The Row. (Image credit: Diamond / BACKGRID)

I've decided outfit repeating is a flex, actually. And I'll be promptly following her lead.