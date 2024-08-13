Jennifer Lawrence Repeats the Same Button-Up Shirt Outfit Two Days in a Row
She'll buy it again (and again) in a different color.
Though Millennials have Disney Channel-induced trauma from the phrase "outfit repeater," adulthood has taught me that having a go-to outfit you can throw for a guaranteed a slay is a both a luxury and a blessing. (Just don't wear it in front of the same people, that's my only rule.)
Some of the most fashion-savvy stars repeat the same outfit again and again, but we no longer call it "repeating," instead it's a "signature look" or an "aesthetic." Take Jennifer Lawrence, for example.
This week, the No Hard Feelings actor wore the exact same outfit two days in a row, while out in New York City. She was photographed first on August 11, wearing a partially-buttoned, poplin shirt with matching corduroy pants—both repping a fall 2024 color trend and both hailing from The Row. She accessorized with yellow-lens sunglasses by Phoebe Philo and contrasting brown suede clogs. The very next day, Lawrence was, once again, photographed in a monochromatic 'fit—this time, all in black.
Again, she wore an oversized button-up shirt and loose-fitting trousers. Since her look was so successful the first time around, she styled Pt. II with identical accessories. She reached for the same black-frame sunnies and another pair of clogs, in cobalt blue.
This summer, the fast-casual outfit combo has become Lawrence's daily uniform. Thus far, she's worn the outfit in almost every possible color, including: khaki and white, as well as the aforementioned red and black. She always pairs the look with a contrasting shoe and she always leaves a couple buttons undone.
I've decided outfit repeating is a flex, actually. And I'll be promptly following her lead.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
