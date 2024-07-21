Jennifer Lopez Replaces Her "Ben" Necklace With Diamond "Jennifer" Jewelry
The actress reportedly spent her second wedding anniversary away from her husband, Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez has apparently traded in her "Ben" necklace, in honor of her husband Ben Affleck, for a diamond nameplate honoring, well, herself.
While enjoying some time in the Hamptons, the singer and actress was spotted wearing a pair of white Free People to the Sky parachute pants contrasted by a simple black, midriff-baring tank.
The "Let's Get Loud" singer completed her laid-back summer look with a pair of her favorite, tried-and-true Jennifer Fisher 2 -inch thread hoop earrings, all-white Allbirds Tree Flyer sneakers, and a simple New York Yankees baseball cap.
What was arguably most noticeable about Lopez's look, however, was her necklace—instead of sporting her usual heart pendant that spells out the name “Ben” in an ode to her husband, Lopez wore a diamond-encrusted “Jennifer” nameplate necklace instead.
If Lopez meant for her tiniest of accessories to send a message, it's obviously clear that she is devoting what time she has after canceling her tour and listing her marital home for sale to, well, herself.
Lopez has been spending a significant amount of time sans her husband, Ben Affleck, since rumors emerged that the pair are facing marital problems and potentially headed for a divorce after just two years of marriage.
On Saturday, the actress reportedly prepared to celebrate her 55th birthday via a Bridgerton-themed party complete with a horse-drawn carriage.
Just days prior, Lopez and Affleck marked their second wedding anniversary while spending time apart—another sign the couple is potentially headed for a divorce.
“Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart,” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes.”
The same source told the publication that the pair are "trying to be present for themselves" in a way that will be "positive...for their kids."
The couple is also reportedly "trying to be as amicable as possible."
While Lopez has been enjoying her summer solo-time, she has also been leaning into the less-is-more fashion trend and perfecting the minimalist girl summer uniform.
In June, while enjoying a shopping spree with her kids, Lopez rocked a toned-down look thanks to pair of wide-legged pants and a simple tank, paired with gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, Bottega Veneta gold aviator shades, and $75 white K-SWISS Classic PF Platform sneakers.
While enjoying her solo-Italian vacation, Lopez also wore a slew of minimalist outfits, including a swimsuit for under $100 and a dress that one Italian shop owner eventually named after her.
