Jennifer Lopez Glows in an Under-$100 Swimsuit on Her Italian Getaway
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, and Blake Lively have all been known to sport this affordable brand.
Jennifer Lopez is giving new meaning to the term "laid back vacation" with a simple-yet-sultry swimsuit look that is not only trendy...it's affordable.
After canceling her summer tour in the middle of disappointing ticket sales and ongoing rumors about her marriage with Ben Affleck, Lopez has been enjoying some reportedly much-needed R&R in Italy. During her vacation, the singer was spotted wearing an all-white, low-cut one-piece swimsuit from Bali-based swimwear and lingerie brand Gooseberry Intimates.
The brand's So Chic one-piece suit in white values at just $99, making it not only summertime chic but affordable for those of us who couldn't fool anyone with our faux rocks.
Lopez is not the only A-list celebrity to be known to sport the affordable brand—everyone from Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Sydney Sweeney, to Blake Lively, Vanessa Hudgens, Khloe Kardashian and Olivia Munn have been seen in the brand's many pieces.
Seemingly embracing her Eat, Pray, Love era, Lopez was previously spotted wearing a matching two-piece set featuring splashes of multi-color illustrations, including street style's reigning an oversize button-down best resembling the relaxed shirt trend and a pair of matching, oversized boxer shorts.
In addition to her laid-back summertime look, Lopez was spotted by fashion fans wearing an oversized, wicker Dior tote bag nonchalantly from her arm. (Only Jenny from the block could haphazardly sport a large tote valued at an astounding $6,400.)
If Lopez is bothered by the never-ending rumor mill circling her relationship, one couldn't tell by her recent fashion looks. Like many A-list celebrities, the entrepreneur has fully embraced the minimalist girl summer uniform—during a recent shopping trip with her kids, Lopez wore a pair of baggy, high-waisted khaki pants paired with a simple white tank.
She completed the toned-down look with gold Jennifer Fisher kevin huggies hoop earrings, Bottega Veneta gold aviator shades, and $75 white K-SWISS Classic PF Platform sneakers.
While previously claiming she is “not a big vacation person," Lopez admitted in a previous interview with Travel + Leisure that Italy is her vacation destination of choice.
“When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it,” she said at the time.
At the beginning of her solo-Italian vacation, Lopez was photographed on a boat wearing a cream-colored bandeau top, multicolored shorts, and gold peep-toe heels sans her husband, Affleck. She also, per People, carried a Christian Dior Hat Basket Bag and wore gold sunglasses.
While Lopez is not vacationing alone, she is visiting the country without Affleck. The pair have enjoyed Italy together in the past—they honeymooned in 2022 in Milan and Lake Como, took a previous birthday trip to Capri, then visited the country again last summer.
