Jennifer Lopez knows how to dress for a holiday spent in the Hamptons.

The pop star is fresh off of a stop in Los Angeles (where she dressed in business casual Dior and a Birkin bag) and a trip to Europe (where she vacationed in a breezy matching set). Now, she's spending the Fourth of July in the Hamptons with her close friends and children.

Lopez documented her peaceful, intimate getaway in carousel of images on her Instagram on Thursday, July 4—and she showcased a step away from her recent style formulas at the same time. Her countryside chic outfit layered on some of this season's trending silhouettes (of course), but she also used the opportunity to embrace the timeless but divisive sandals otherwise known as flip flops.

Jennifer Lopez spent the Fourth of July in the Hamptons, dressed in a button-down blouse and high-waisted tan pants from Ralph Lauren. (Image credit: @jlo/Instagram)

On the Fourth of July, Lopez was photographed wearing a short-sleeved blue-and-white floral blouse from Ralph Lauren. The top had a frilly Peter Pan collar and was worn unbuttoned to create the appearance of a deeper neckline. It has already sold out (presumably because Lopez wore it), but similar shirts fit for a Nancy Meyers heroine are still in stock.

Polo Ralph Lauren Floral-Print Cotton Blouse $320 at Farfetch

AGOLDE Daryl Wide Leg Pants $258 at Nordstrom

TKEES Foundations Matte Flip Flop $60 at Revolve

Jennifer Lopez accessorized her look with raffia accessories and—the divisive shoe trend—brown Ralph Lauren flip flops. (Image credit: @jlo/Instagram)

Lopez tucked in the shirt into high-waisted, wide-leg khaki pants, also from Ralph Lauren. She then threw on some woven straw accessories—essential to a summer wardrobe—with a tall straw hat and her go-to large silver Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.

"Happy Fourth," the singer captioned her Instagram post. (Image credit: @jlo/Instagram)

Lopez was also seen shopping for plants in a field of flowers, carrying a now-out-of-stock $6,400 Dior raffia bag in her hand. It happens to be the same woven tote she's worn on a few occasions this season alone, including on a recent trip to Italy and while running errands in New York City, when she styled it with a custom "JLO BE MY MAMA" crop top. She completed her look with a pair of dark brown leather Ralph Lauren flip flops that retail for $195. (Only one size is currently in stock.)

"Happy Fourth," the singer simply captioned her post.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate Spade Fringe Straw Bucket Hat $118 at Neiman Marcus

BTB Los Angeles Vienna Flower Straw Tote Bag $218 at Neiman Marcus

While the Atlas star celebrated the holiday on the East Coast, her husband, Ben Affleck , reportedly spent time in Santa Monica. He grabbed breakfast with his two oldest children, Violet and Fin, whom he co-parents with his former wife, Jennifer Garner.

Though classic and comfy, summer never fails to introduce discourse surrounding open-toed shoes like Lopez's in New York, especially the flip-flop silhouette. But no matter what a few nay-sayers think, the easy-to-slip-on shoe has made its way around the A-list crowd this year. One major example from street style is Emily Ratajkowski, who, in June, wore chunky platform flip flops in Manhattan. In Lopez's case, she's technically "out of the city" and away from the cluttered sidewalks, justifying her choice of footwear.

Although most pieces from Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons outfit are sold out, you can still recreate her countryside chic look from the Fourth of July with similar styles below.

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Fourth of July Outfit

DÔEN Henri Ruffled Pintucked Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Top $250 at Net-A-Porter

Soléi Sea Around Town Flip Flops $54 at Free People