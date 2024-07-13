Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Hamptons Store to Go Summer Dress Shopping

Jennifer Lopez is doing some serious shopping as rumors about the state of her marriage to Ben Affleck continue to swirl.

Recently, Jenny from the Block shutdown the clothing store LoveShackFancy in Sag Harbor, alongside her stepdaughter Violent Affleck, while she perused a slew of summer dresses.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the "boutique's door was locked and it stopped admitting other shoppers for about an hour" shortly after the mother-stepdaughter duo arrived, giving the pair "more privacy" while they looked through the store's sprawling collection of women's wear.

The "few shoppers who were already browsing" the store were "allowed to stay," the publication reports.

A sales associate at the New York City-based lifestyle brand told Women's Wear Daily that Lopez was "very kind and very friendly," and was later "gifted one of LoveShackFancy’s signature looks"—the “Norma” dress, which retails for $595—before she left.

While it is unclear if Lopez or the young Affleck purchased any additional summer dresses, the shop certainly has plenty to choose from.

Of course, this is not the first time Lopez has made a splash while doing some much-deserved summer shopping. During her solo-trip to Italy, which she took sans her husband Ben Affleck, the entrepreneur shopped at a local Italian handmade clothing store and purchased another dress, People exclusively reported at the time .

As a result, the shop decided to name the dress after the superstar. According to an employee who spoke to the publication, the store owner decided to rename the white and gold ensemble "The Jennifer Lopez."

“It’s already becoming a summer trend,” the employee said. “People are constantly asking for it.”

The employee went on to say that while Lopez was shopping she seemed to "really enjoy herself" and at one point even "started dancing."

“We all looked at her, she is so beautiful," the employee continued. "It was so cute, her dancing.”

After Lopez canceled her summer tour after suffering disappointing ticket sales , and as she continues to deal with ongoing rumors regarding her marriage with Ben Affleck , the singer has been fully embracing the minimalist girl summer uniform , including less-is-more summer dresses that are certainly part of this year's 2024 summer fashion trends.

Recently, Lopez was spotted once again in the Hamptons wearing a chic ruffled pink maxi dress by, you guessed it, LoveShackFancy. She took the summer dress to another level by pairing it with sky-high, gold-tone Gucci espadrille wedges.